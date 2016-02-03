TUESDAY NIGHT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 54, ALTON 46: LaJarvia Brown's 20-point game for Alton wasn't quite enough for the Redbirds as they dropped a 54-46 Southwestern Conference decision at Collinsville's Fletcher Gym Tuesday night.

“Unfortunately, we got into a hole early getting behind to start the game,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “We fought back midway through the quarter and then gave up another run to give them a 15-7 lead. For us to be successful, we need to hold teams to about 10 points per quarter.

“Tonight we were not as good a team from the free-throw line, and that was a huge difference; we had the game close through the fourth quarter, but could not make free throws that would have won it for us. Our shot selection has to be better; we cannot give up the turnovers that we had and win games.

“The challenge for us is we have to get better down the stretch, and as we go into next season, at all the little things – rebounding, defending the ball, making good passes and being stronger with the ball.”

Brown was 7-of-9 from the free-throw line in the game, while Jewel Wagner had 10 points for the Redbirds (3-19 overall, 0-12 in the SWC) and Ayonna Clanton had nine points for AHS.

Kaitlyn Fischer led the Kahoks with 19 points with Kassidy Smith adding 14 points.

The Redbirds are at Belleville West Feb. 9, then host Edwardsville in their regular-season finale Feb. 11.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 79, TRENTON WESCLIN 29: Maddy Greeling's 19 points helped Piasa Southwestern run riot on Trenton Wesclin Tuesday night.

Erin Laubscher had 14 points for the Piasa Birds, who stand second in the Illinois Associated Press Class 2A Girls Basketball ranking; the Birds went to 24-3 on the year with their 20th win in a row.

Jenna Moore had 13 points for Southwestern and Kelsey Rhoades had 12 points for Piasa. Carly Haukapp led the Warriors with 10 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 81, WATERLOO 37: Ron Allen's 17 points helped Granite City to take a 81-37 win over Waterloo in a non-conference clash at Granite City's Memorial Gym Tuesday night.

Tra Allen and Kenny Berry each had 13 points in the Warrior win; GCHS went to 11-10 overall with the win over the Mississippi Valley Conference's Bulldogs. Jake Roustio had 12 points for the Warriors and Melique Mason had 11 points for the Warriors.

The Warriors travel to Collinsville for a Friday night game against the Kahoks.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 41, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 36: Collin Baumgartner had 14 points for Piasa Southwestern as the Piasa Birds held off East Alton-Wood River 41-36 in a non-conference clash at Wood River's Memorial Gym Tuesday night.

The Birds held a 20-13 lead at the long change over the Oilers and held at 27-26 lead at three-quarter time before managing to pull away enough for the win.

Zack Seymour had 10 points for Southwestern (12-12 overall); Blake Marks led the Oilers (5-19 overall) with 12 points with Luke Wells scoring nine.

The Oilers host Mount Olive in a Prairie State Conference game at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9.

ROXANA 56, GILLESPIE 49: Roxana came from behind to hand Gillespie a 56-49 South Central Conference loss in Gillespie Tuesday night; the Shells, down seven, went on a 21-4 run down the stretch to get the win.

Trace Gentry led Roxana (16-8 overall, 4-2 SCC) with 22 points, with Zach Golenor chipping in 19 for the Shells.

Nick Price led the Miners (14-9 overall, 3-4 in the league) with 19 points; Blake Hayes had 14 points for Gillespie in the loss.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 40, MADISON 28: Reagan Snyder had 11 points and Ben Sebacher 10 as Marquette Catholic defeated visiting Madison 40-28 in a game that had originally been slated earlier in the year; the Explorers improved to 16-7 on the year, with the Trojans falling to 4-13.

Madison limited Shandon Boone to six points.

COLUMBIA 49, CIVIC MEMORIAL 42 (OT): Columbia forced overtime against Civic Memoirla in Columbia Tuesday night as Columbia managed to take a 49-42 win over CM.

Jordan Holmes led Columbia with 24 points, including seven three-point shots.

JaQuan Adams led CM with 13 points, with David Lane and Brandon Hampton each getting seven and Jaxsen Helmpkamp scored six.

CM fell to 15-8 overall, while Columbia went to 15-5 with the win.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 39, WATERLOO GIBAULT 34: Brittany Pace had 18 points and nine rebounds to help Marquette Catholic to a 39-34 Monday night win over Waterloo Gibault.

Caitlyn Hanlon added nine points for the Explorers, who improved to 11-14 on the year with the win.

STAUNTON 47, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 36: Staunton ran out to an early lead and went on to defeat East Alton-Wood River 47-36 Monday night. The Bulldogs improved to 2-23 on the year; the Oilers fell to 1-23.

Ashleigh Painter led Staunton with 14 points.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 74, WATERLOO 44: Civic Memorial bounced back from a loss to Hardin-Calhoun in Saturday's Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Tournament final with a 74-44 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Waterloo Monday night.

Allie Troeckler had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, who went to 17-9 overall, 4-3 in the MVC, with Katelyn Turbyfill getting 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kaylee Eaton added 11 points, Kailyn Troxell had 10 points and Alaria Tyus hnded out eight assists in the win for CM.

Kathryn Finnerty led the Bulldogs (10-11 overall, 1-7 in the league) with 14 points.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 58, ROXANA 29; Piasa Southwestern clinched no worse than equal first in the South Central Conference with a 58-29 win over Roxana at home Monday night.

The Piasa Birds went to 23-3 overall, 9-0 in the SCC with the win, their 19th in succession and 26th straight SCC win.

The Shells fell to 9-16 overall, dropping their ninth straight game; Abby Palen led the Shells with seven points.

Kelsey Rhoades led Southwestern with 16 points with Maddie Greeling chipping in 11 points.

MASCOUTAH 65, JERSEY 53: Mackenzie Thurston's 23 points weren't enough as Jersey lost their third straight game, falling to 11-11 overall, 1-6 in the Mississippi Valley Conference as the Panthers fell to Mascoutah 65-53 Monday.

Caroline Crawford added 15 points for the Panthers.

Mascoutah went to 14-10 overall, 4-4 in the league.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 83, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 35: Emma Baalman had 27 points as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Jacksonville Routt 83-35 for the Warriors' 10th win in a row to improve to 23-2.

Junie Zirklebach had 11 points and Jordan Holland and Sydney White each scored eight points for Calhoun in the win.

WEST CENTRAL 65, CARROLLTON 36: Annika Kaufmann had 19 points for West Central as the Cougars defeated Carrollton 65-36 Monday night.

The Cougars hit 12 three-point shots on their way to the win.

CARROLLTON 52, GREENFIELD 37: Carrollton took its record to 18-5 on the year thanks to a Jerrett Smith 18-point effort as the Hawks defeated Greenfield at home Tuesday night.

Cole Brannan had 17 points for the Hawks, while Jordan Williams led Greenfield with 11 points.

MONDAY NIGHT

