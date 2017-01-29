GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

CONSOLATION FINAL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 52, QUINCY NOTRE DAME 51 (OT): Kelsey Blasingim hit a free throw with 10 seconds left to give Marquette Catholic a 52-51 overtime win over Quincy Notre Dame in the consolation bracket final of the Lady Hawk Invitational Saturday afternoon.

The Explorers improved to 13-11 on the year.

Blasingim finished with a team-high 12 points, including the game-winner. Taylor Aguirre, Madi Connors, Lauren Fischer and Peyton Kline each had nine points for MCHS. Madison Meyer led QND with 16 points, followed by Sydney Hummert and Molly Penn with 12 points each.

Marquette hosts Litchfield Thursday night.

FIFTH PLACE GAME

GRANITE CITY 62, BRUSSELS 59: University of Illinois recruit Addaya Moore had 36 points and 15 rebounds as Granite City defeated Brussels 62-59 in the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational fifth-place game Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors improved to 8-10 on the year; the Raiders fell to 17-7.

GCHS held a 24-23 halftime lead on Brussels and a 45-40 lead at three-quarter time, but the Raiders couldn't overtake GCHS.

Akila Fultz and Tykasia Jones each had eight points for the Warriors, while Donyal Garrett had six points and 10 rebounds. The Raiders were led by 17 points each from Baylee Kiel and Grace Stephens, with Madison Willman adding 13 and Josie Schulte 10.

Granite City hosts Triad Monday night and Edwardsville Tuesday night before heading to Collinsville Thursday night; Brussels is at Payson-Seymour Monday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 61, COLLINSVILLE 52: Jaquan Adams followed up his 20-point Friday night performance against Waterloo with another 20 points and nine rebounds as Civic Memorial upended Collinsville 61-52 in Bethalto Saturday night.

CM improved to 15-7 on the year; Collinsville fell to 7-14.

David Lane added 12 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, with Geoff Withers and Caden Clark contributing seven points each, with Jaxsen Helmkamp and Bryce Zupan getting six each.

Kenrique Brown led the Kahoks with 17 points, with Marshall Harrison adding 12 points and six rebounds and Keydrian Jones eight points.

CM host Columbia Tuesday night and Jersey Friday night.

CAIRO 76, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 47: Alex Loeffler had 15 points and five rebounds in a 76-47 McGivney Catholic loss to Cairo in the Panther Basketball Showcase shootout in Pickneyville Saturday morning.

The Griffins fell to 2-18 on the year.

Dan Jones scored 12 points for McGivney and Logan Shumate had 10. Zach Brasel had six rebounds for the Griffins.

Damirus Taylor led the Pilots with 27 points, with Dave Taylor adding 26.

McGivney travels to East Alton-Wood River Monday night and Marquette Catholic Tuesday night.

MOUNT CARMEL 34, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 32 (OT): Sammy Green had 15 points and nine rebounds as Marquette Catholic dropped a 34-32 overtime decision to Mount Carmel in the Panther Basketball Showcase shootout in Pickneyville Saturday night.

The Explorers dropped to 20-3 on the year.

Reagan Snider had seven points for Marquette and Nick Hemann six; Jake Hall also had nine rebounds for the Explorers. The Golden Aces were led by Jackson Marcotte's 14 points and Justin Carpenter's 11 points.

Marquette hosts McGivney Catholic Tuesday night and McCluer North Friday night.

NOKOMIS 68, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 47: Jamie Roustio had 17 points and Jake Roustio 10, but it wasn't enough as East Alton-Wood River dropped a 68-47 Prairie State Conference road decision to Nokomis Saturday night.

The Oilers fell to 4-15 on the year, while the Redskins improved to 14-7.

Justin Englar added eight points for EAWR.

The Oilers host McGivney Catholic Monday night and head to Piasa Southwestern Tuesday night and Brussels Friday night.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 58, CARROLLTON 51: Gunner Armbruster's 15 points helped Hardin-Calhoun score a 58-51 win over Carrollton in the third-place game of the Beardstown Tournament Saturday evening.

Wes Klocke had 12 points for the Warriors, with Ty Bick adding 11 and Easton Clark and Jared Brackett eight each.

Jeremy Watson led the Hawks with 24 points, with Jayce Arnette adding eight.

North Greene won the title with a 52-50 win over Midwest Central.

Clark, Klocke and Watson all won appointment to the All-Tournament Team.

