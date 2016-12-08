TUESDAY

MVCHA HOCKEY

BETHALTO 9, ALTON 2: Joe Watson's four-goal game helped pace Bethalto to a 9-2 win over Alton in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday.

The win put the Eagles at 6-2-2 (14 points) on the year; the Redbirds fell to 2-5-2 (six points).

Jayden Kahl, Nolan Kahl, Anthony Russo, Michael Dixon and Konnor Loewen also goaled for the Eagles, while Tanner St. Peters scored both Redbird goals.

Bethalto takes on Triad at 7:15 p.m. Monday at EAIA, while Alton plays Freeburg/Waterloo at 7:15 p.m. today at East Alton.

BELLEVILLE 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Belleville threw a 10-0 shutout on East Alton-Wood River in a MVCHA game Tuesday at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Oilers fell to 1-9-0 (two points) on the year; next up is a game against Edwardsville at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at EAIA.

EDWARDSVILLE 4, GRANITE CITY 1: Collin Salter scored twice and George Bramstedt and Nate Frey also scored as Edwardsville downed Granite City 4-1 in a MVCHA game at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City Tuesday.

The Tigers remained undefeated at 7-0-2 (16 points), while the Warriors dropped to 4-5 (eight points). Alec Marshall had the only GCHS goal.

The Warriors take on Highland at 8:45 p.m. today at East Alton Ice Arena; the Tigers meet Collinsville at 8 p.m. today at Wilson Park.

SIHSBC BOWLING

BOYS

O'FALLON 39, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Hunter Noud's 633 series, which included an opening-game 257, wasn't enough as O'Fallon defeated Edwardsville 39-1 in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern division match at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights Tuesday.

TRIAD 38, ROXANA 2: Roxana's Christian Bertoletti fired a 267 second game and had the Shells' only two points as Triad defeated Roxana 38-2 at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville Tuesday.

GIRLS

O'FALLON 39.5, EDWARDSVLLE 0.5: Rachel McTague led Edwardsville with a 501 series in Edwardsville's 39.5-0.5 loss to SIHSBC Southwestern loss to O'Fallon at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights Tuesday.

The Tigers fell to 0-3 on the year with the loss.

HIGHLAND 33, CIVIC MEMORIAL 7: Ashley Westbrook rolled a 627 series, which included a high game of 227, as Civic Memorial dropped a 33-7 decision to Highland in a SIHSBC Mississippi Valley division matchup at Poplar Junction Lanes in Highland Tuesday.

Bristol Dahlen added a 172 for the Eagles.

WEDNESDAY

SIHSBC BOWLING

BOYS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 38, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Luke Simmons had the high game (212) and high series (559) of the day for Marquette Catholic as the Explorers defeated East Alton-Wood River 38-2 at Alton's Bowl Haven in a SIHSBC match Wednesday.

Tyler Hudson had a pair of 183s for the Oilers for high-game honors, with Hudson rolling a 515 series.

Marquette had a 2,290 total pinfall, while the Oilers scored a 2,001 pinfall.

ROXANA 2,683, JERSEY 2,520: Christian Bertoletti fired a 748 series (259, 267, 222) as Roxana went to 4-4 on the year with a SIHSBC Mississippi Valley division win over Jersey at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Wednesday.

Ethan Arnold added a 563 set and Dalton Baggett a 560 for the Shells.

GIRLS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 32, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 8: Shelby Jones had high-game honors with a 165 and high-series honors with a 437 as Marquette Catholic defeated East Alton-Wood River 32-8 at Alton's Bowl Haven Wednesday evening.

Andrea Belcher had the Oilers' top game of the day with a 127, while Autumn Shoppel had EAWR's high series of 326 (113, 106, 107).

JERSEY 2,202, ROXANA 1,631: Brianna Tarpley had a 445 series for Roxana as the Shells fell to 0-4 with a 2,202-1,631 SIHSBC Mississippi Valley loss to Jersey at Airport Bowl in Bethalto Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MOUNT OLIVE 86, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9: Jill Niehaus' 20 points helped Mount Olive to an 86-9 win over East Alton-Wood River in a Prairie State Conference game at Wood River's Memorial Gym Wednesday.

Kayla Brantley led the Oilers with three points as they fell to 1-6 on the year.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 40, ST. LOUIS LIFT FOR LIFE 36: Taylor Aguirre and Regina Guehlstorf had six points each as Marquette Catholic slipped past St. Louis Lift for Life Academy 40-36 at home Wednesday.

The Explorers went to 5-5 on the year with the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WESTERN 49, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 31: Logan Shumate had nine points as McGivney Catholic fell to 0-9 with a 49-31 loss to Western in the North Greene Spartan Classic in White Hall Wednesday.

