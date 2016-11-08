MVCHA HOCKEY

BETHALTO 11, HIGHLAND 3: Bethalto took a 2-1 lead over Highland after one period of their Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night, then got on a roll and scored nine more times over the next 28 minutes to hand the Bulldogs an 11-3 defeat.

The Eagles went to 2-0-0 (four points) on the young season.

Nolan Kahl and Anthony Russo each had a hat trick for the Eagles; Jacoby Robinson, Joe Watson, Jayden Kahl, Anthony Casalino and Clark Sasek also scored for Bethalto on the night.

Bethalto outshot Highland 57-14 on the night; the Eagles meet up with Edwardsville at 8:45 p.m. today at East Alton.

GRANITE CITY 6, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Granite City remained undefeated on the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association season with a come-from-behind 6-2 win over East Alton-Wood River at East Alton Ice Arena Monday.

The Warriors went to 3-0-0 on the year (six points), while the Oilers fell to 1-2-0 (two points).

Kaleb Harrop and Issac Lewis had goals for the Oilers; the Warriors got goals from Riley Brown, Jacob Roderick, Pavol Hutchins (two goals), Alec Marshall and Jacob Cochran.

The Warriors outshot the Oilers 54-18; Tyler Hamby had 48 saves for EAWR. The Oilers take on Edwardsville at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at East Alton Ice Arena, while the Warriors meet the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. Monday at East Alton.

