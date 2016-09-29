WEDNESDAY

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, NORTH GREENE 19-11: Emily Baalman had 12 points from serve and Grace Baalman 17 kills as Hardin-Calhoun scored a 25-19, 25-11 win over North Greene in the Western Illinois Valley Conference Wednesday night.

The Warriors ran their records to 18-3 overall and 8-0 in the WIVC.

Abby Baalman and Grace Ballman each had seven points, Jordan Holland had four kills and Kristen Wieneke three kills, Junie Zirkelbach 26 assists, Grace Baalman four blocks and Rayna Zirklebach one block for Calhoun.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 13-22: Marquette Catholic honored its volleyball alumni and former coaches on Alumni Night Wednesday as the Explorers defeated Metro East Lutheran 25-13, 25-22 in a Prairie State Conference match.

The win put Marquette at 10-11 on the year, 2-2 in the PSC; the Knights fell to 7-15 overall, 1-2 in the league.

Michelle Cameron had eight blocks and eight kills for the Explorers, with Laura Hamilton adding 15 digs and Marissa Nosco 16 assists, 12 points on serve with five aces and eight digs.

Both teams play tonight, Marquette hosting East Alton-Wood River and the Knights heading to Brussels.

BELLEVILLE EAST 25-25, ALTON 17-19: Savannah Fisher's seven kills and three service aces weren't enough for Alton in a 25-17, 25-19 Southwestern Conference loss to Belleville East on the road Wednesday.

The Redbirds fell to 12-11-1 overall, 0-3 in the league; the Lancers went to 5-6-1 on the year.

MINUTEMAIDS, SHELLS GO 2-1 AT MORRISONVILLE: Bunker Hill and Roxana won two of their three matches on the opening night of the Morrisonville Tournament Wednesday.

B-Hill downed Roxana 25-23, 25-17 in a head-to-head match; the Minutemaids downed Mulberry Grove 25-20, 25-16 but fell to Mount Olive 25-27, 25-18, 15-9.

The Shells defeated the Wildcats 25-21, 25-12 and Greenview 25-8, 25-10.

Bunker Hill's Mallory Schwegel had 16 kills on the night for the Minutemaids, with Cassidy Taylor getting 60 assists; Madelyn Allman had 12 kills against Mount Olive and six kills against Roxana.

GRANITE CITY 25-25, CAHOKIA 15-22: Granite City won for the first time in their last four matches with a 25-15, 25-22 home win over Cahokia Wednesday.

The Warriors went to 7-11-1 on the year and visits East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference match Thursday evening.

DUPO 25-30, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 17-28: Dupo had to go to overtime in the second game, but defeated McGivney Catholic 25-17, 30-28 in Maryville Wednesday night.

The Griffins fell to 4-12 on the year and visit Gillespie this evening.

GIRLS GOLF

CM TAKES SECOND IN MVC TOURNEY: Isabella Roberts had a 20-over 92, good for fourth place, and Carmen Phillips a 21-over 93, good for fifth, as Civic Memorial finished second in Thursday's Mississippi Valley Conference Girls Golf Championship at Wood River's Belk Park Golf Course, a par-27, 2,463-yard course, Thursday.

Waterloo took the team title with a 381, with the Eagles firing a team 394; Triad's Breanna Benardin fired a 5-over 77 to take the individual title, besting Waterloo's Destiny Restoff (17-over 89) and the Bulldogs' Shelbi Westmoreland, who was a stroke behind Restoff. Mascoutah finished third at 405, Triad fourth at 406 and Highland fifth at 420.

Jersey's Hannah Taylor finished 12th individually with a 27-over 99.

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 0, BREESE MATER DEI 0 (DRAW): For the second night running, Alton battled to a scoreless draw on the soccer pitch, this time getting a double clean sheet at Breese Mater Dei.

The Redbirds went to 11-3-2 overall, Mater Dei to 7-6-2.

Alton hosts Waterloo Gibault at Piasa Motor Fuels Field Saturday afternoon.

VALMEYER 4, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 2: Metro East Lutheran dropped 6-8-1 on the year with a 4-2 loss to Valmeyer Wednesday.

The Knights host McGivney Catholic this afternoon at MEL.

