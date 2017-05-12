SOFTBALL

ALTON 2, COLLINSVILLE 1: Alton scored what proved to be the winning run in the fifth as the Redbirds got past Collinsville 2-1 Thursday at Collinsville Sports Complex. The Redbirds went to 20-9 on the year, 6-6 in the SWC, while the Kahoks fell to 12-17 overall, 4-9 in the league.

Savannah Fisher went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Kahoks, with Tami Wong 1-for-2 with a RBI; Abby Scyoc got the win, going the distance and dismissing two by strikeout.

Alton visits Brussels at 4:30 p.m. Monday and East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BASEBALL

O'FALLON 17, GRANITE CITY 3 (5 INNINGS): O'Fallon opened the game with 10 runs and went on to short-game Granite City 17-3 at Babe Champion Field Thursday; the Warriors dropped to 7-19 overall, 4-9 in the Southwestern Conference, while the Panthers moved to 25-4 overall, 9-2 in the league.

Cameron Hibbets, Hunter Needham, Bennett Smallie and Andrew Wielgus each had hits for GCHS; Smallie, Austin Bonvicino and Brendan Haddix each had RBIs for the Warriors while Clayton Miller, Needham and Jacob Grayson had runs scored. Cade Bartling was charged with the loss.

The Warriors host Waterloo at 4:15 p.m. today, then travel to Springfield for a 10 a.m. Saturday doubleheader against the Senators.



