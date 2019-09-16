SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 WEEKEND SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BELLEVILLE WEST INVITATIONAL

HAVIS WIN INDIVIDUAL TITLE AS REDBIRDS FINISH FIFTH IN TEAM STANDINGS: Alton runner Cassius Havis won the Belleville West Invitational race on Saturday morning, coming in with a time of 15:56.1 as the Redbirds finished fifth in the team standings.

Mascoutah won the team championship with 48 points, finishing ahead of runner-up Columbia, who had 66 points. The host Maroons were third with 80 points, Collinsville was fourth with 98, followed by the Redbirds with 124, Belleville East at 138, Granite City with 154, and Civic Memorial with 188.

Theo Paxton of the Kahoks was second with a time of 16:01.6, followed by Kristian Knecht of Mascoutah, who came in at 16:06.2, with Tim Carter of West fourth at 16:35.7, CM’s Mark Eldrige fifth with a time of 16:39.4, Avery Cozzi of the Indians sixth at 16:43.8, Ethan Sturm of Columbia seventh with a time of 16:46.3, Jacob Bates of the Maroons eighth with a time of 16:49.6, Jordan Eddy of Mascoutah ninth at 16:53.6, and Columbia’s Tristan Oestreich rounding out the top ten at 17:04.7.

The Redbirds’ top three runners were Havis, Dylan Forsythe at 17:14.1, and River Wrishnik at 18:30.6. Collinsville’s top three were Paxton, Matt Wilde at 17:30.2, and Kevin Varela, who came in at 17:36.6.

The top three finishers for the Warriors were Logan Gilmore at 17:31.9, Randy Gardner at 17:35.0, and Mason Drake at 18:03.8. The Eagles top three runners were Gabe Roberts at 18:46.9, Matthew Haar, with a time of 19:27.5, and Jackson Coleman, who had a time of 19:39.4.

PEORIA INVITATIONAL

FATHER MCGIVNEY COMES IN FIFTH IN CLASS 1A, TRIAD PLACES SEVENTH IN CLASS 2A, PIFER COMES IN EIGHTH IN CLASS 3A RACE AT PEORIA: Father McGivney Catholic came in fifth as a team in the Class 1A Triad’s boys cross-country team came in seventh in Class 2A, while Edwardsville’s Jack Pifer finished eighth in the Class 3A race in Saturday’s Peoria Invitational at Detweiler Park, on the same course that the IHSA state meet is run on.

The Griffins finished fifth with 261 points, with Stanford Olympia winning the team title with 68 points, Urbana University second with 119, and Chicago Latin and Elmwood tied for third with 178 points apiece. Roxana came in 28th with 705 points, while Metro-East Lutheran was 48th with 1,378 points.

Tyler Guthrie of McGivney finished 10th in the race with a time of 15:43.4, with Dawson Smith of Rock Falls winning the race at 14:58.1. The other two top runners for the Griffins were Zach Brasel, with a time of 16:17.7, and Brandon Ahring, who had a time of 16:31.3.

Carlos Ruvacalba was Roxana’s top runner, coming in at 16:53.2, while the Knights’ best runner was Elijah Schlessinger, who had a time of 17:45.1.

The Triad Knights finished seventh as a team with a total of 333 points, with Maple Park Kaneland coming in first with a score of 71 points, Marmion Academy of Aurora the runner-up with 185 points, Chicago St. Ignatius third with 190, Dixon was fourth with 199, and Sycamore and Wheaton St. Francis tied for fifth with 251 points each.

Ben Walter had the best time for Triad, with a 16:05.5, followed by Drake Bleier at 16:10.7, Jarrod Willis, who had a time of 16:40.8, Luke Perry at 16:48.0, Ethan Dudley came in at 17:07.8, and Carson Dempsey, who had a time of 17:59.4.

In the Class 3A race, Winnetka New Trier was the team winner with a score of 150 points, followed by Oswego East, who had 173, Aurora Waubonsie Valley, with 174 points, LaGrange Lyons, with 191, and Downers Grove North and Hinsdale Central tied for fifth with 225 points each. The Tigers finished 13th in the team standings with 373 points.

Among the Tiger runners, Pifer led the team with a time of 15:10.3, followed by Zach Walters, with a time of 15:35.4, Ryan Watts, who ran a 15:54.9, Geordan Patrylak, who came in at 16:04.6, Henry Gruben came in at 16:37.4, Kurt Brase at 16:40.8, Ryan Liutjohan at 16:42.9, Drew Stover, who had a time of 16:48.4, and Jaylin Ruckman, who’s time was 16:54.9

Granite City’s Jeremiah Perry was the Warriors’ best runner, with a time of 16:12.1.

FOOTBALL – WEEK THREE

FRIDAY’S RESULT

EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL

MILFORD-CISSNA PARK 56, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 32: In an eight-man football game played Friday night, Milford-Cissna Park scored 48 unanswered points in the first half after Metro-East Lutheran tied the game in the first quarter, as the Bearcats won over the visitors

Ben Ide scored on a 61-yard run after Milford took an early lead, with a two-point conversion run by Tyler Williams leveling the score at 8-8. The Bearcats then went on their 48-point streak to take a 56-8 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.

Ide added on two more touchdown runs in the second half, from 53 and 15 yards respectively, while Williams scored on an 18-yard run to make the 56-32 final for the Bearcats.

Ide led the Knights in rushing with 145 yards on 11 carries and his three touchdowns, while Williams ran for 33 and a score, Zach Keplar had 22 yards on the ground, and Xavier Warlick ran for 25 yards. Keplar was also three-of-seven passing for 29 yards.

Cameron Gusewelle led Metro-East in receiving with two catches for 16 yards.

The Knights are now 1-2 on the season.

BOYS GOLF

CRAIG DIXON INVITATIONAL

EDWARDSVILLE FINISHES SECOND AT CRAIG DIXON INVITATIONAL IN MATTOON: The boys golf team at Edwardsville High held a four-shot lead at the end of the first day, but eventually finished second in the Craig Dixon Invitational tournament over the weekend in Mattoon.

The Tigers had a two-day, 36-hole total of 621 to finish second behind Pekin, who shot a 619 to win the event. Normal Community finished third with a 628, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic was fourth with a 645, and Champaign Central was fifth with a 647.

Hayden Moore led the Tigers with a two-day total of 148, followed by both Trevor Laub and Ian Bailey, who each shot a 157, and Nate Frey, who had a 159. Tyler Janson had a 192, and Mark Tucker had a 198 over the two days for Edwardsville.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

BELLEVILLE WEST INVITATIONAL

THREE LOCAL RUNNERS FINISH IN TOP TEN AT WEST INVITATIONAL: Three runners in the RiverBender area – Collinsville’s Maggie Fitzgerald, Clare Sykes of Granite City, and Zoey Lewis of Civic Memorial – finished in the top ten of the Belleville West Invitational held Saturday morning in Belleville.

Mascoutah won the team event with 34 points, followed by West, with 54 points, CM coming in third with 61 points, Columbia with 95 points, and Granite finishing fifth with 106 points.

The individual winner was Alyssa Elliott of the Maroons, who had a time of 18:46.3, with Chloe Latour of Mascoutah second at 19:15.2, Fitzgerald third with a time of 20:39.3, fourth place going to Bella Dixon of the Indians at 20:41.3, Ashlyn Wuebbels of West fifth with a time of 20:41.7, Sykes sixth at 20:49.1, Lewis seventh with a time of 20:49.2, the Maroons’ Ashley Wangelin and Mascoutah’s Jaycie Anderson tied for eighth with identical times of 20:59.8, and the Indians’ Maggie Benton 10th at 21:02.7.

Fitzgerald was the Kahoks’ top runner, followed by McKenna Laing, who had a time of 22:05.6, and LeeAnn Haggerty, who came in at 23:05.7. The Warriors’ top three runners were Sykes, Lauryn Fenoglio, who’s time was 22:49.2, and Shannon Roustio, who came in at 22:51.7.

The top three finishers for CM were Lewis, Hannah Meiser at 21:07.7, and Aubree Wallace, with a time of 21:16.1. In addition, Alton’s top three runners were Sophia Paschal, with a time of 22:03.8, Eva Schwaab at 23:06.0, and Megan Croxford, who had a time of 28:39.0.

Allison Brown was the top runner for Piasa Southwestern, with a time of 22:41.5, followed by Laina Wilderman at 23:57.7, and Emily Lowis, who had a time of 24:53.6.

PEORIA INVITATIONAL

SHELLS ARE NINTH IN CLASS 1A, TIGER RUNNERS DO WELL IN CLASS 3A: Roxana came in ninth with 331 points in the Peoria Invitational held Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria, considered one of the state’s top meets, and ran on the same course as the IHSA meet will be run on in November.

Winnebago was the team winner with 43 points, followed by Rock Falls, who had 118 points.

Roxana’s top runner was once again Janelynn Wirth, who came in 13th with a time of 18:38.1, with Jennifer Palen coming in at 20:21.0, Riley Doyle had a time of 20:32.3, and Gabrielle Woodruff, who’s time was 21:18.5.

Father McGivney Catholic’s best runner was Alyssa Terhaar, with a time of 24:36.7, while Sophia Bell ran a 24:17.2 for Metro-East Lutheran.

In the Class 3A race, Edwardsville only entered two runners, with senior Abby Korak still out because of injury, and freshman Riley Knoyle, who finished third in her debut at the Granite City Invitational, came in 10th in the field with a time of 17:53.5, with Makenna Lueking the only other Tiger runner in the race. Lueking’s time was 19:21.5.

GIRLS TENNIS

COLUMBIA ROCK BRIDGE DUALS

EDWARDSVILLE SPLITS AT COLUMBIA ROCK BRIDGE DUALS: The Edwardsville girls tennis team split a pair of meets on Saturday at the Columbia, Mo., Rock Bridge Duals, losing to the host Bruins 8-1, but defeating Jefferson City 7-2.

Against Rock Bridge, the doubles team of Chloe Trimpe and Grace Hackett were the only winners for the Tigers, but against the Jays, Trimpe and Hackett won their match, along with the teams of Chloe Koons and Hannah Colbert, and Emma Herman and Hailey Earnhart to sweep the doubles.

Colbert, Hackett, Herman and Earnhart also won singles matches against Jeff City.

The Tigers are now 8-5 on the season.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MCI CLASSIC AT NOKOMIS

FATHER MCGIVNEY FINISHES ATOP BRONZE BRACKET AT MCI CLASSIC: The girls volleyball team at Father McGivney Catholic took first place in the bronze bracket at the MCI Classic in Nokomis over the weekend.

The Griffins opened up the group stage with a 25-15, 21-25, 15-13 win over Edinburg, but dropped the next two matches, losing to South County 25-21, 25-18, and to Hillsboro 25-21, 26-24, to finish third in the group and move on to the third-place teams Bronze bracket.

In the bracket play on Saturday, McGivney won over host Nokomis 25-18, 25-17 in the semifinals then won the bracket with a 25-14, 25-14 win over Morrisonville.

The Griffins are now 9-5 on the season, and are at Hillsboro on Monday evening in a 7 p.m. match.

REGULAR SEASON

FRIDAY’S RESULT

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25, HERITAGE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN 11-10: Mississippi Valley Christian stayed unbeaten with a win on the road at Heritage Classical in Villa Ridge, Mo.

Abby Huels led the Warriors with 12 kills in the match, while Ashtyn Wright had nine assists, Payton Olney had five service aces, and both Huels and Wright served up four aces each.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25, CROSSPOINT CHRISTIAN 6-15: In a match later on Friday evening, the Warriors ran their season opening winning streak to 12 with a win over Crosspoint at Heritage.

Huels had six kills and three blocks in the match, while Wright had six assists and eight service aces, while Olney had five aces in the match.

The Warriors are now 12-0, and play on Tuesday at Liberty Christian of Wright City, Mo., in a round-robin with Rivers of Life Christian of Granite City.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL – WEEK THREE

EIGHT-MAN

FRIDAY’S RESULT

Milford-Cissna Park 56, Metro-East Lutheran 32

BOYS SOCCER

FRIDAY’S RESULT

Marquette Manor Christian 8, Mississippi Valley Christian 1 (note: Micah Hoggatt scored the only goal of the match for MVCS)

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Civic Memorial 8, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Alton 1, Granite City 0

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

BELLEVILLE WEST INVITATIONAL

TEAM STANDINGS

Mascoutah – 48

Columbia – 66

Belleville West – 80

Collinsville – 98

Alton – 124

Belleville East – 138

Granite City – 154

Civic Memorial – 188

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

BELLEVILLE WEST INVITATIONAL

TEAM STANDINGS

Mascoutah – 34

Belleville West – 54

Civic Memorial – 61

Columbia – 95

Granite City – 106

GIRLS TENNIS

COLUMBIA ROCK BRIDGE DUALS

Columbia, Mo., Rock Bridge 8, Edwardsville 1

Edwardsville 7, Jefferson City, Mo. 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

REGULAR SEASON

Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, Heritage Classical Christian (Villa Ridge, Mo.) 11-10

Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, Crosspoint Christian (St. Louis) 6-15

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

CROSSROADS CLASSIC IN EFFINGHAM

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville 18-25-28, Naperville Central 25-22-26

Belleville Althoff Catholic 27-22-25, Edwardsville 25-25-21

Edwardsville 25-25-25, Breese Central 27-11-15

MCI CLASSIC AT NOKOMIS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Father McGivney Catholic 25-21-15, Edinburg 15-25-13

South County 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 21-18

Hillsboro 25-26, Father McGivney Catholic 21-24

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Nokomis 18-17

Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Morrisonville 14-14

MARQUETTE-WOOD RIVER TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Civic Memorial 25-25, Mary Institute-Country Day 20-22

Ft. Zumwalt North 25-25, Triad 15-20

Alton 25-25, Granite City 17-21

Civic Memorial 25-25, Alton 23-20

Triad 25-25, Mary Institute-Country Day 20-16

Mary Institute-Country Day 25-25, Granite City 10-9

Ft. Zumwalt North 25-19-15, Civic Memorial 15-25-10

Ft. Zumwalt North 25-25, Granite City 13-10

Triad 25-25, Alton 20-16

Jersey 25-21-25, Marquette Catholic 16-25-20

MASCOUTAH TOURNAMENT

Mascoutah 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 7-17

Murphysboro 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 16-13

Columbia 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 12-11

Harrisburg 25-22-15, Metro-East Lutheran 10-25-12

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD TOURNAMENT

Roxana 25-25, South County 22-19

Staunton 15-25-25, Roxana 25-16-19

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

SATURDAY’S RESULT

Milwaukee Brewers 5, St. Louis Cardinals 2

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Milwaukee Brewers 7, St. Louis Cardinals 6

NCAA FOOTBALL

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Eastern Michigan Eagles 34, Illinois Fighting Illini 31

Missouri Tigers 50, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 0

SIU-Carbondale Salukis 28, Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks 14

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE – WEEK TWO

Baltimore Ravens 23, Arizona Cardinals 17

San Francisco 49ers 41, Cincinnati Bengals 17

Detroit Lions 13, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Green Bay Packers 21, Minnesota Vikings 16

Indianapolis Colts 19, Tennessee Titans 17

New England Patriots 43, Miami Dolphins 0

Buffalo Bills 28, New York Giants 14

Seattle Seahawks 28, Pittsburgh Steelers 26

Dallas Cowboys 31, Washington Redskins 21

Houston Texans 13, Jacksonville Jaguars 12

Kansas City Chiefs 28, Oakland Raiders 10

Chicago Bears 16, Denver Broncos 14

Los Angeles Rams 27, New Orleans Saints 9

Atlanta Falcons 24, Philadelphia Eagles 20

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 SPORTS SCOREBOARD

EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL – WEEK THREE

Milford 56, Metro-East Lutheran 32

Polo 44, Bunker Hill 14

FIELD HOCKEY

Oakville at Edwardsville, postponed, heat (makeup date TBA)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON TOURNAMENT

Civic Memorial 25-25, Granite City 22-15

Mary Institute-Country Day 19-25-15, Alton 25-20-7

Triad 25-25, Granite City 13-12

Ft. Zumwalt North 25-25, Alton 19-16

Civic Memorial 22-26-15, Triad 25-24-9

EFFINGHAM TOURNAMENT

Edwardsville 25-25, Champaign Centennial 17-12

Edwardsville 25-19-25, Bowling Green (Ky.) Greenwood 21-25-18

NOKOMIS TOURNAMENT

Roxana 25-28, Auburn 9-26

Father McGivney Catholic 25-21-15, Edinburg 15-25-13

Roxana 25-25, Nokomis 20-8

South County 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 21-18

Hillsboro 25-26, Father McGivney Catholic 21-24

Roxana 25-25, Calvary Lutheran 14-9

REGULAR SEASON

Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, Heritage Classical Christian 11-10

BOYS SOCCER

Marquette Manor Christian (Naperville) 8, Mississippi Valley Christian 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 10, Milwaukee Brewers 0

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

Birmingham Legion FC 0, Saint Louis FC 2

NCAA SOCCER

BRONZE BOOT MATCH AT RALPH KORTE STADIUM/BOB GUELKER FIELD

SIU-Edwardsville 1, Saint Louis University 2 (Golden Goal after extra time)

More like this: