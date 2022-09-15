TUESDAY'S RESULT

ALTON 9, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Alton won the city championship with a sweep of Marquette on Tuesday.

In the singles, Lilly Schuler won over Olivia Tinsley, Lydia Taul won over Katelyn Greer 6-0, 6-0, it was Anna Brady over Emma Lenhardt 6-2, 6-3, Chloe Plough won over Maddie Waters 6-1, 6-3, Eleanor Schuler won over Addison Pranger 6-0, 6-1 and Lauren Massey defeated Sophia Lamere 6-0, 6-0.

In the doubles, Taul and Plough won over Tinsley and Greer 8-1, the Schulers won over Lenhardt and Waters 8-2 and it was Brady and Massey over Pranger and Lamere 8-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

HARDIN CALHOUN 25-25, CONCORD TRIOPIA 12-11: Calhoun had very little trouble in sweeping Triopia in a Western Illinois Valley Conference match Tuesday at Concord.

Delani Klaas had nine kills for the Warriors, while Kate Zipprich had six kills, while Josie Hoagland, Jaelyn Hill and Haylee Armbruster all had two aces each.

Calhoun is now 9-1 on the year, while the Trojans fall to 7-3.

In another match played on Tuesday at EAWR Memorial Gym, East Alton-Wood River defeated Dupo 25-13, 25-17. The Oilers are now 5-10, while the Tigers fall to 1-9.

WEDNESDAY RESULT

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, O'FALLON 1: Owen Logan's first-half brace (two goals) was enough to see Edwardsville through in a vital 2-1 Southwestern Conference win over O'Fallon at OTHS Panther Stadium.

Logan scored in the 10th minute, slotting home a through ball, then again in the 38th minute, punching home a rebound off a Berik Selberg shot. Carson Nix scored in the 55th minute for the Panthers, but O'Fallon couldn't get an equalizer in the final 25 minutes.

The Tigers are now 8-3-0, while the Panthers go to 5-4-1.

BELLEVILLE EAST 4, GRANITE CITY 1: Wilmer Argueta, Quinn Enriquez, Josh Juenger and Tanner Stinnett all scored for East as they took all three points on the road in defeating Granite at Gene Baker Field.

Grant Staid assisted twice for the Lancers, while Juenger also had an assist. Armando Hernandez, assisted by David Ruiz, had the Warriors' only goal.

Logan Crawford got the win in goal for East, while Victor Mendez was in goal for Granite.

The Lancers retain their 100 percent record at 8-0-0, while the Warriors are now 1-8-0.

In another match played on Wednesday, Jersey won over Roxana at Norman Lewis Field 5-2.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

KIRKWOOD 8, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Ellie Francois had a hat trick, while Josie Ploszay scored twice and Ryan Cook, Madeleine Krewet and Samantha May all scored in Kirkwood's win over visiting Edwardsville.

Emma Appel, Francois, Ella Harris, Krewet and May also ha assists, while Ellie Hubbard only had to make one save in gaining the win for the Pioneers.

Kirkwood is now 6-1-3, while the Tigers go to 3-3-2.

JERSEY SCHOOLS ROUNDUP

Jersey High School golfers Bria Tuttle and Jerra LaPlant had low scores of 45 against Marquette on Wednesday.

The Jersey girls' cross country team won the 5-team meet Wednesday night. Taylor Woodring placed 2nd and Chloe Kallal 5th. Griffin Williams was the meet champion ran a personal best of 16:27 and Logan Wade placed third.

JCMS Softball Won the 1st Regional Title in Program History - Jersey Middle School beat Mt Olive 15-0 They move on to the sectional on Saturday against Edwardsville Lincoln

Some key stats for Jersey were as follows: Kaelyn Forrester went 2-2 w/2 runs; Chloe Beemr 3-3 and Alex Weller 1-2.

OTHER PREVIOUS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, HILLSBORO 1: Bryce Davis recorded another hat trick, while Joey Aiello had a brace (two goals), and Camden Neal, Tyler Wilson, and Brayden Zyung all scored in CM's road win at Hillsboro.

A.J. Garrett had two assists, while Caleb Butler, Davis, Ryan Hailey, Trent Heflin, Neal and Zyung also assisted and Hailey recorded the win in goal.

The Eagles are now 9-1-0, while the Hilltoppers got to 3-2-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0, HIGHLAND 0: At Bulldog Stadium, the defenses reigned as the Griffins and Bulldogs fought to a goalless draw, both teams sharing the points.

The Griffins are now 4-4-1, while the Bulldogs are 1-5-1.

TRIAD 3, COLUMBIA 1: Braden Gilmore, Tobey Suter and Cory Warren all scored for Triad as the Knights won at home over Columbia.

Micah James scored for the Eagles, from Liam Bivins, while Charlie Gentemann, Jake Stewart and Suter had assists for Triad. Max Rader made four saves in goal to gain the three points.

The Knights are now 6-2-0, while Columbia goes to 4-4-0.

In a result from Friday, Westwood Baptist of Poplar Bluff, Mo. won over Mississippi Valley Christian 2-0. The Warriors are now 0-2-1.

GIRLS SWIMMING

TIGERS WIN FOUR EVENTS, FINISH THIRD AT CAPITAL CITY INVITATIONAL: The Edwardsville girls swimming team won four events on their way to taking third place in the Capital City Invitational meet at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield.

Chatham Glenwood won the team championship with 265, with O'Fallon coming in second on 253.5 points, the Tigers were third at 239 points, Normal University High was fourth with 222.5 points, in fifth place was Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic with 168 points, Jacksonville came in sixth with 78 points, Urbana University came in seventh at 51 points, eight place went to 48 points, Petersburg Porta was ninth at 26 points, Charleston was 10th at 22 points and Lincoln was 11th with three points.

The Tigers won the 200-yard medley relay as the team of Parker LeVasseur, Karis Chen, Georgia Samet and Grace Oertle had a time of 1:53.98, Oertle won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24,93 seconds, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Maddie Millburn, Samet, Chen and Oertle took the event with a time of 1:45.14 and Chen won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:11.78.

GIRLS TENNIS

TIGERS TAKE TWO MATCHES AT COLUMBIA ROCK BRIDGE DUALS: Senior Chloe Koons won two clinching matches as Edwardsville won two of three matches at the Columbia, Mo., Rock Bridge Duals on Saturday at Rick Bridge High.

Koons won her match in the first meet 6-0, 7-5 over Pallavi Verghese to give the Tigers a 5-4 win over Fayetteville, Ark., lost their second meet to the host Bruins 5-4, then won over St. Louis Mary Institute-Country Day 5-4 as Koons won her match over Mikaela Mikuler 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), 7-5.

Koons won all three of her matches, as did Sophie Byron, while Koons and Gabi Hill won all three of their doubles matches on the day.

The Tigers are now 8-4 in dual meets on the year.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WESTWOOD BAPTIST 25-25-25, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 16-22-11: Westwood Baptist of Poplar Bluff, Mo., swept a three-set Metro Athletic Conference match at MVCS' gym.

Sarah Markle had six kills for the Warriors, Anna Gaworski had 12 assists and three aces, Kristen Vaughn had three points and five digs and Jessie Huels served up seven points.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

CROSSROADS CLASSIC IN EFFINGHAM

TIGERS WIN TWO OF THREE ON THE DAY, FINISH FIFTH IN CROSSROADS CLASSIC: Edwardsville's girls volleyball team dropped their opening match on Saturday at the Crossroads Classic in Effingham, but bounced back to take their final two matches and finish fifth in the tournament.

The Tigers lost their quarterfinal match to Ozark, Mo. 25-21, 25-22 to be relegate to the fifth place bracket, but rebounded to win the semifinal over Champaign Central 25-11, 25-16, then took the fifth place match over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-23, 25-18 to take fifth place.

On Friday in the group stage, Edwardsville defeated the host Flaming Hearts 25-12, 25-22, then won its group with a 29-27, 25-22 win over Wheaton St. Francis Catholic to advance to the quarterfinals.

Ozark eventually finished third, losing to eventual champion Normal University in the semifinal.

The Tigers are now 11-2 for the season.

NORTH GREENE REPORT

By McKea Jones

Tuesday was a busy night for North Greene athletics as JV football, Junior High baseball, and varsity volleyball were all in action.

The Lady Spartans took on Triopia in volleyball, falling in two sets at both JV and Varsity levels to the very talented Trojans.

The JV football team traveled to Palmyra to take on Greenfield. The Tigers had us scoreless at halftime, but we came out much stronger in the second half. Kaleb Williams put the Spartans on the board with two touchdowns. Noah Coates, Jaydon Gardner, and Brendan Staskiewicz all had notable plays for the Spartans. Despite tremendous effort, the Spartans lost the battle to the Tigers.

The Junior High baseball team recognized two eighth graders before their game against Winchester. Congratulations to Boen Berry and Robbie Castleberry on their hard work throughout their North Greene Junior High career.

Friday the Spartans fell to the Greenfield Tigers. Despite injuries early in the game, North Greene remained determined no matter the adversity. The Spartan fans were thrilled to see a connection late in the fourth quarter from Logan Tepen to Ethan Clark to put North Greene on the board with a 72-yard touchdown.

Saturday saw the Lady Spartans at the East Alton-Wood River Tournament. The ladies went 1-3 on the day placing 6th overall. Congratulations to Chelsey Castleberry for being selected for the all-tournament team.

