BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 72, ALTON 69: Alton fell behind early but came roaring back at home against Granite City before falling to the Warriors 72-69 Friday night.

Playing without Maurice Edwards down the stretch after he fouled out in the third term, the Redbirds made a run at Granite but couldn't get quite over the top; the Warriors' Kenny Berry hit a pair of free throws in the late going to give GCHS their final margin of victory.

Marcus Latham led Alton (9-7 overall, 5-3 in the SWC) with 25 points with Ty'ohn Trimble picking up 11. Granite (10-10 overall, 4-5 in the league) was led by Berry's 25 with Tra' Allen adding 23.

The Redbirds were set to take part in the Galesburg Shootout Saturday before hositng Belleville East Tuesday night. The Warriors host Waterloo at Memorial Gym Tuesday night before traveling to Fletcher Gym in Collinsville for a Feb. 5 clash.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 41, GREENFIELD 34: Mitch Bick's 15 points helped Hardin-Calhoun edge Greenfield 41-34 on the road in a Western Illinois Valley Conference clash Friday night.

The two sides were even at 17 at the long break but a 19-9 final term for the Warriors helped them run out winners.

Damian Pohlman had nine points for the Warriors (11-5 overall, 2-2 WIVC) with Jared Brackett adding eight. Woods and Bishop each had nine points for Greenfield.

The Warriors visit Concord-Triopia at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

BRUSSELS 55, JERSEY 46: Baylee Kiel had 16 points as Brussels defeated Jersey 55-46 in a fifth-place semifinal match of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational tournament in Carrollton Friday night.

The win sent the Raiders into Saturday's fifth-place match, set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday against North Greene, who eliminated the Civic Memorial JV team; the loss also eliminated the Panthers.

Makenzie Thurston led the Panthers with 19 points with Bethany Muenstermann adding nine points.

Pikesley and Friedel each had 11 points for the Raiders in the win.

NORTH GREENE 52, CIVIC MEMORIAL JV 33: Evans had 13 points for North Greene as the Spartans eliminated the Civic Memorial JV side in a fifth-place semifinal match in the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Friday night.

Jennings added 11 points for the Spartans in the win; Schmidt had nine points for the Eagle JV.

The Spartans take on Brussels for fifth place in the tournament at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

