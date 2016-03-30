TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

ALTON 4, O’FALLON 2: Brittany Roady fired a two-hitter as Alton handed O’Fallon their first loss of the season, the Redbirds taking a 4-2 win from the Panthers at Alton High’s grounds.

Neither of the Panther runs were earned and Roady fanned five while walking one.

Tami Wong was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Redbirds (7-0 overall, 1-0 SWC), with Katelyn Presley adding two hits and Miranda Hudson two RBIs. The Panthers fell to 5-1 overall, 0-1 SWC.

Alton visits Belleville East Thursday.

EDWARDSVILLE 6, COLLINSVILLE 4: Edwardsville had to hold off a furious seventh-inning Collinsville rally after holding a 6-0 lead through five-and-a-half innings. The Kahoks scored once in the sixth and three times in the seventh before loading the bases; Jordan Garella got out of the jam to preserve a 6-4 Tiger win in both teams’ Southwestern Conference opener in Collinsville Tuesday.

Jordan Corby and Sarah Hangsleben each had two hits for the Tigers (5-2 overall, 1-0 SWC), Corby having a double; Rachel Anderson had a RBI single for the Tigers. Garella got the win for EHS, going the distance while conceding two earned runs on eight hits while striking out three.

The Tigers host East St. Louis in a 4:30 p.m. Thursday contest.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 4: A five-run fifth propelled Marquette Catholic to an 8-4 win over Belleville Althoff at Gordon Moore Park in Alton Tuesday.

Katelyn Fitzgerald was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Explorers while Sam Harshbarger was 3-for-4 with two runs scored; Mera Parker 1-for-4 with two RBIs; Emma Taylor 1-for-4 with a run scored; Tess Eberlin 1-for-4 with a run scored; Miranda Schroeder 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored; Cayli Shinstock had a run scored and Melissa Lurkins was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Eberlin got the win for Marquette, going the distance with four earned runs and six hits conceded while retiring 10 by strikeout.

COLUMBIA 15, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6: Columbia scored six times in the third and three times each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take a 15-6 win over East Alton-Wood River in Columbia Tuesday.

Carly Campbell went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a RBI for the Oilers, with Morgan Moxey 2-for-4 with a run scored, Haley Shewmake 2-for-4 with a RBI, Courtney Beneke 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Emme Flanagan, Heather Martin and Thresa Hand each having a hit; Hand had a triple for EAWR

Calli Wibbenmeyer was 2-for-5 for the Eagles with five RBIs and two runs scored while Kalli Farmer was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Courtney Wellbeacher 1-for- 5 with three runs scored.

Rebecca Null took the loss, going the distance while giving up five earned runs and 15 hits while fanning one.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 11, LITCHFIELD 7: Civic Memorial had led 11-3 through six innings before Litchfield made a run at the Eagles with a four-run seventh; it wasn’t enough CM held off the Purple Panthers 11-7 in Litchfield.

Ryan Allison got the win for the Eagles, giving up an earned run on six hits while striking out four; the Eagles went to 5-3 on the season with the win.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 28, PLEASANT HILL 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun scored 18 times in the first and went on to a 28-0, 4.5-inning win over Pleasant Hill at home Tuesday.

Macy Margherio gave up just two hits for the Warriors, who went to 10-0 on the year; Emma Baalman had two hits and four RBIs while Kyleigh Presley had two hits, two RBIs and four runs scored; Grace Baalman had three RBIs and Lexi Klocke and Madison Lehr each had two RBIs.

Fourteen different Warriors scored at least one run in the game.

CARLINVILLE 10, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (6 INNINGS): Baylee Hughes fired a no-hitter as Carlinville defeated Metro East Lutheran 10-0 in six innings in Edwardsville Tuesday.

Hughes fanned seven for the Cavaliers and got three hits from Alyssa DeSpain, including two doubles and two RBIs; Hughes had a homer and four RBIs while Sydney Cania and Sydney Bates each had two hits.

CARROLLTON 9, GREENFIELD 5: Carrollton had to hold off a seventh-inning rally by Greenfield before taking a 9-5 win Tuesday.

Emmie Struble got the complete-game win, conceding an earned run on six hits while fanning nine on the day. The Hawks went to 3-2 on the year.

OILER SOCCER CLASSIC TOURNAMENT

MASCOUTAH 10, JERSEY 2: Jersey took on Mascoutah in their second match of the Oiler Soccer Classic at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday afternoon and were defeated 10-2 by the Indians.

The Panthers fell to 0-2 in the four-team, round-robin tournament, having dropped a 4-1 decision to Roxana Monday. Erica Bechtold, from a Lauren Davis assist, goaled in the 10th minute of the match and Hailea Tepen scored in the 58th minute from an Abby Stevens helper.

The Panthers had two shots on goal to the Indians 10; Panther goalkeeping produced nine saves, while Mascoutah had just one save on the day.

Jersey closes out the tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday against East Alton-Wood River.

ROXANA 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Roxana got goals from three different players as the Shells downed backyard rival East Alton-Wood River 3-0 in the Oiler Soccer Classic tournament nightcap Tuesday evening.

Roxana went to 4-1-1 with the win, with EAWR falling to 0-5 on the year.

Brynn Huddleston and Brittany Alexander had first-half goals for the Shells, with Emma Lucas scoring the third RHS goal. Braeden Lackey recorded the clean sheet for Roxana; Becca Richards had 11 saves for the Oilers.

EAWR meets Jersey at 4 p.m. Thursday, with Roxana meeting Mascoutah at 6 p.m. Thursday to complete the tournament.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, HIGHLAND 2: Kenzie Dixon and Cassie Hall had first-half goals to answer an early Highland goal to give Civic Memorial the lead at halftime, but the Bulldogs got a second-half goal as the Mississippi Valley Conference rivals played to a 2-2 draw in Highland Tuesday.

Lily Happold gave Highland the early lead with a sixth-minute goal, but Dixon scored from Hall in the eighth minute and Hall goaled from Morgan Wilson to put the Eagles up 2-1.

Amanda Ponce drew the Bulldogs level with a 49th-minute goal and it stayed that way the remainder of the match.

Samanatha Mann had 10 saves in goal for CM.

BREESE CENTRAL 5, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Four Jessica Albers goals helped Breese Central to a 5-0 win over Metro East Lutheran Tuesday.

Alivia Kramer scored the fifth Cougar goal to drop the Knights to 0-3 on the year; the Cougars remained unbeaten at 4-0.

GILLESPIE 2, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Goals from Maria Clarke and Mari Katich gave Gillespie a 2-1 win over Piasa Southwestern Tuesday.

The Piasa Birds are still searching for the first win in program history.

BASEBALL

O'FALLON 5, ALTON 0: Bradley Harrison fired a two-hit shutout for O'Fallon as the Panthers defeated Alton 5-0 at O'Fallon's Blazier Field Tuesday afternoon.

The Panthers scored once in the third and then four times in the fourth to come out winners.

Aaron Bonnell singled and Sam Ballard also singled for the Redbirds' only two hits of the day. Bradley Snyder was 1-for-4 with a RBI for the Panthers, with Joe Guithues was 1-for-2 with a sacrifice and a RBI, Josh Gibson 1-for-4 with a double and Jordan Richardson 1-for-3 with a RBI.

Ballard was charged with the loss for the Redbirds (5-3 overall, 0-1 SWC), going 3.2 innings and giving up four earned runs on four hits while striking out three. Harrison walked one and fanned 11 for the Panthers (8-1 overall, 1-0 SWC).

The Redbirds were scheduled to take on Freeport at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the inaugural game on their new on-campus field.

GRANITE CITY 17, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Granite City scored six times in the first and eight times in the second on their way to a 17-0, 4.5-inning win over East St. Louis in both teams' Southwestern Conference opener at Babe Champion Field Tuesday.

Trent Jones, Jamie Roustio and James Marler teamed up to throw a one-hitter on the Flyers; Jones got the win, striking out four, while Roustio fanned three and Marler one.

Gabe Jarman was 2-for-3 for the Warriors, including a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored; Collin Barrett was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs scored, Tyler Wheatley had a hit, RBI and run scored, Matt Woods had two RBIs and two runs scored and Latrell Smtih was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a RBI.

FREEPORT 10, ROXANA 8: Freeport scored three times in the seventh to take a 10-8 win over Roxana Tuesday.

Zach Golonor had two hits and two RBIs for the Shells (1-6), with Blake Vandiver getting two hits and Chance Foss doubled.

Foss was charged with the loss for Roxana.

CARROLLTON 14, GREENFIELD 0 (5 INNINGS): Cole Brannan threw a five-inning no-hitter as Carrollton downed Greenfield 14-0 on the road Tuesday.

Brannan walked four and struck out eight as the Hawks ran out winners on the day.

Jeremy Watson was 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Hawks, with Kolton Bottom going 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored, Brannan was 3-for-4 with a homer, five RBIs and a run scored, Alex Bowker 1-for-3 with a RBI and three runs scored and Nathan Walker was 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 12, PLEASANT HILL 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun put up three, four and five runs in the first three innings en route to a 12-0, 4.5-inning win over Pleasant Hill Tuesday.

Easton Clark had two RBIs in a 1-for-3 day at the plate, with Sam Baalman going 2-for-2 with a double, Mitch Bick 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs, Wes Klocke 1-for-2 and Damian Pohlman, Tyler Webster, Reese Friedel, Brandon Baalman and Ty Bick getting a hit each on the day.

Clark went the distance for the win, giving up five hits and striking out six.

The Warriors went to 5-3 overall, 1-0 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

BREESE MATER DEI 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1 (5 INNINGS): A five-run fifth inning put an end to the game as Breese Mater Dei downed East Alton-Wood River in five innings in Breese Tuesday.

The Knights remained unbeaten at 6-0; the Oilers fell to 2-4 on the year.

RED BUD 9, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Red Bud pounded out 16 hits to down Metro East Lutheran Tuesday afternoon.

The Knights fell to 3-5 on the season, while the Musketeers went to 2-5 on the year.

BUNKER HILL 9, NORTH GREENE 0: Storm Coffman tossed a one-hitter as Bunker Hill blanked North Greene 9-0 at home.

BOYS TENNIS

MICDS 13, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Mary Institute-Country Day of Ladue, Mo., took all 10 singles matches and all but two doubles matches in a 13-2 win over Edwardsville in Ladue Tuesday.

Erik Weller and Ben Bequette, at No. 2 doubles, and Dan Thomas and Logan Pursell, at No. 5 doubles, were the Tigers’ only winners on the day, though most of the matches were close throughout the day.

The Tigers fell to 4-2 on the season in dual meets; they’ll host their Tiger Invitational tournament at the EHS Tennis Center Friday and Saturday.

O’FALLON 9, ALTON 0: O’Fallon threw a 9-0 shutout in a Southwestern Conference dual meet Tuesday.

The Redbirds fell to 0-2 in the league and will be entered in this weekend’s Tiger Invitational in Edwardsville.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, BELLEVILLE EAST 22-12: Edwardsville got out to a quick start in Game 2 and swept their Southwestern Conference boys volleyball opener 25-22, 25-12 at Belleville East Tuesday.

The Tigers, who dropped four of five matches over last weekend’s Joliet West Invitational tournament, went to 3-4 overall, 1-0 SWC; the Lancers fell to 1-2 overall, 0-1 SWC.

The Tigers host O’Fallon at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

