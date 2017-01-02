CENTRALIA – Alton took on O'Fallon in a 8:30 a.m. fifth-place semifinal game of the 74th Centralia Holiday Tournament Friday and dropped a 39-30 decision to O'Fallon.

The loss eliminated the Redbirds and dropped them to 6-4 on the year.

Kevin Caldwell led Alton with 10 points; the Redbirds travel to Collinsville for a Tuesday evening makeup game with the Kahoks. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 16, but was postponed due to ice storms hitting the area.

CALHOUN-HARDIN 53, NORTH GREENE 42: Jared Brackett had 17 points as Calhoun-Hardin defeated North Greene 53-42 in a non-tournament Western Illinois Valley Conference game Wednesday evening.

The Warriors went to 3-4 overall, 2-1 in the league.

Easton Clark added 14 points for Calhoun, with Wes Klocke scoring eight. The Spartans were led by Josh Hopper's 15 points, with brother Jonah Hunter adding 10.

BOYS TOURNAMENTS

BREESE MATER DEI CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT



BREESE MATER DEI 59, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 44: Breese Mater Dei kept Metro East Lutheran winless in group play in the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament with a 59-44 win over MEL, who fell to 4-9 on the year.

Metro East was led by Noah Coddington's 18 points, followed by J.J. Schwartz's nine points and Zack Crank's six points. Mater Dei was led by Lucas Theising's 13 points and Mason Toennies' 12 points.

MEL was scheduled to play Highland for ninth place today.

VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 47, RAMSEY 33: Dan Jones' 15 points helped give McGivney Catholic a 47-33 win over Ramsey in the seventh-place game of the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Thursday. The win was the Griffin's first-ever win at the varsity level.

McGivney went to 1-12 on the year.

Logan Shumate had 14 points for the Griffins, with Alex Loeffler adding 12 to go with 16 rebounds; Shumate had 12 rebounds.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 56, LITCHFIELD 50: Jake Roustio led the way with a 14-point game to help East Alton-Wood River to a 56-50 win over Litchfield in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Thursday.

The win put the Oilers at 3-8 on the year and gave them a seventh-place finish.

Justin Englar added 11 points and Joel Biesk had 10 for the Oilers. Alex Bishop led the Purple Panthers with 12 points.



STATE FARM HOLIDAY CLASSIC

SOUTHWESTERN FINISHES FOURTH IN CONSOLATION BRACKET: Piasa Southwestern dropped a pair Thursday in the small-school consolation bracket ot the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal, the Piasa Birds falling to El Paso-Gridley 62-50 and to Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 48-46 in the consolation third-place game, both games at Normal West.

The Piasa Birds fell to 8-6 on the year.

Against the Titans, Collin Baumgartner scored 21 points, with Brock Seymour adding eight; against the Grey Ghosts, Baumgartner had 18 points and Caleb Robinson 10, with nine more coming from Ben Lowis.

GIRLS TOURNAMENTS

STATE FARM HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC

JEFFERSON CITY HELIAS 56, ALTON 41: Lauren Alexander led all scorers with 20 points as host Jefferson City Helias defeated Alton in a consolation semifinal match of the State Farm Holiday Hoops Classic in Jefferson City, Mo, Thursday afternoon.

The Redbirds fell to 2-11 on the year.

The Redbirds were scheduled to take on Quincy in the seventh-place game Friday afternoon.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

STAUNTON 49, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 26: Ashleigh Painter's 17 points helped give Staunton their first win of the season Thursday, the Bulldogs defeating East Alton-Wood River 49-26 in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

The Oilers fell to 2-13, while the Bulldogs went to 1-12.

Carly Campbell led the Oilers with 12 points, with Meagan Wallendorf added four. Hali Bandy had nine points for Staunton, with Abby Scanzoni adding eight.

BUNKER HILL 54, GREENFIELD 53: Ashley Dey's 23 points countered 25 from Kassidy Walters as Bunker Hill slipped past Greenfield 54-53 in the Carlinville Holiday Tounament Thursday.

The Minutemaids went to 4-6 on the year.

Mallory Schwegel added 19 points for B-Hill and Megan Leseman had five; Haley Vetter had 11 points for Greenfield and Haylei Schaff scored eight.

BOYS TOURNAMENTS

TRIAD 58, CIVIC MEMORIAL 47: Jaquan Adams led Civic Memorial with 18 points as the Eagles dropped a 58-47 decision to Triad in the third-place game of the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament Thursday.

The Eagles fell to 10-5 on the year; the Knights went to 11-3.

David Lane added 11 for CM, with Geoff Withers scoring eight. The Knights were led by Noah Moss' 22 points, with Beau Barbour adding 17 and Kyle Cox seven.

CENTRALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL 85, ALTON 79 (OT): Champaign Central's Tim Finke scored 40 points for the Maroons as they defeated Alton 85-79 in overtime in a quarterfinal contest of the 74th Centralia Holiday Tournament Thursday afternoon.

The Redbirds fell to 6-3 on the season and were relegated to a fifth-place semifinal game against O'Fallon, 67-40 losers to Chicago Marist in their quarterfinal match, which was scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.; the winner moves into the fifth-place game at 4:30 p.m. today between the Jacksonville-Addison Trail winner.

Kevin Caldwell led AHS with 28 points and 11 rebounds; Donovan Clay had 15 points and Maurice Edwards 11. Bailey Dee had 22 points for Central, with Doug Wallen adding 19.

