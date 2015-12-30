BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTRALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

ARLINGTON, TENN., 73, ALTON 52: Nathan Hoover's 25 points helped Memphis suburb Arlington, Tenn., to a 73-52 win over Alton in a quarterfinal match of the Centralia Holiday Tournament Tuesday morning.

The loss knocked the Redbirds (7-3) into a fifth-place semifinal match against Mount Vernon; the game was scheduled for Wednesday morning. A win would put the Redbirds into the fifth-place game later Wednesday afternoon.

Marcus Latham led Alton with 16 points, with Maurice Edwards scoring 15.

Garret Golday added 18 points for the Tigers, while Demonte Person had 13 points.

BREESE MATER DEI HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

BREESE MATER DEI 52, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 46: A final-quarter comeback try for Metro East Lutheran fell a bit short as the Knights concluded group play in the Breese Mater Dei Holiday Tournament with a 52-46 defeat to the host team Tuesday.

The loss put MEL's overall record at 11-3 for the year; they finished their group at 2-2 and put them into the fifth-place match against Highland, which was set for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Teddy Fifer led Metro East with 15 points, with Kenrique Brown adding 14 and Braden Woolsey eight.

Nick Pollman led Mater Dei with 15 points, with Jordan Kampwerth adding 12 and Spencer Broecklin 11.

COLLINSVILLE PRAIRIE FARMS HOLIDAY CLASSIC

WARRIORS DROP TWO: Granite City will be playing for seventh place in the Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Classic Wednesday after dropping a pair of decisions Tuesday – one of them in heartbreaking fashion.

The Warriors were defeated by 2014-15 IHSA Class 3A runner-up Belleville Althoff 72-46 in Tuesday's quarterfinal contest, then lost to Southwestern Conference rival Collinsville 66-64 in overtime after the Kahoks' Tommy Maden hit a three-point shot at the top of the arc as the buzzer sounded.

The losses put Granite (6-5) into the seventh-place game against SWC rival East St. Louis; that game is set for noon Wednesday at Fletcher Gym.

Torrey Deal was fouled with 6.1 seconds left in overtime, but missed the front end of a one-and-one and Maden got the ball; he dribbled downcourt and let fly with the game-winning shot.

The Warriors' Kenny Berry had 34 points to lead all scorers; Ronnie Midgett had 25 points to lead Collinsville, with Maden adding 19.

COLUMBIA-FREEBURG HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

TRIAD 55, CIVIC MEMORIAL 43: Noah Moss' 21 points helped Triad to a 55-43 win in the semifinals of the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament in Columbia Tuesday night.

The win put the Knights into Wednesday's final against co-host Columbia, who defeated co-host Freeburg in the other semifinal; the Eagles (9-3) take on the Midgets for third place at 6 p.m.

David Lane led CM with 11 points, with Adam Hill adding seven and Brett Lane and Geoff Withers five each.

Beau Barbour had 14 points for Triad, with Logan Burk scoring 10.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 66, SPARTA 42: Shandon Boone had his third straight 20-plus point effort, scoring 21 as Marquette Catholic downed Sparta 66-42 in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament Tuesday in Columbia.

The Explorers (8-3) moved into Wednesday's fifth-place match against Waterloo, set for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Ben Seabacher had 13 points for the Explorers, while Reagan Snider had 12.

WATERLOO 48, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 45: Waterloo overcame a 13-point three-quarter time deficit with a 23-7 final quarter as the Bulldogs defeated Piasa Southwestern 48-45 in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament at Columbia High School Tuesday.

The Piasa Birds held a 38-25 lead on the Bulldogs at the last break before Waterloo came back to win. The loss put Southwestern into Wednesday's seventh-place match against Sparta, set for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Collin Baumgartner led the Birds with 19 points, with Zack Seymour adding nine.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE FARM HOLIDAY HOOPS INVITATIONAL

ALTON 64, EUREKA, MO., 48: Alton grabbed a 31-19 lead at the half and went on to defeat Eureka, Mo., 64-48 in a consolation semifinal match at the State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational in Jefferson City, Mo., Tuesday.

“We started out well; the girls were taking good shots and we were getting the ball into the basket,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “Our decision-making was better; I felt like we dictated the tempo and got some solid play from a lot of girls. We were able to execute better on offense and attack the basket.

“We still have many areas to fix, but we made a step forward. We need to take another step forward tomorrow.”

LaJarvia Brown led all scorers with 29 points, including 16 in the final quarter, with Jewel Wagner adding 18 for the Redbirds (2-9). Grace Archambault, Madi Taggart and Jordan Brown each had 11 points for Eureka.

The Redbirds take on Lebanon, Mo., at 4 p.m. Wednesday for fifth place; Lebanon features junior Kelsey Winfrey, who has already committed to Missouri for the 2017-18 season.

