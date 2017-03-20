BASEBALL

ALTON 6-11, MURPHYSBORO 5-1 (SECOND GAME 4.5 INNINGS): A two-run Steven Pattan single in the bottom of the seventh gave Alton a 6-5 win over Murphysboro in the opener of a doubleheader at Redbird Field Saturday morning before the Redbirds took an 11-1, four-and-a-half inning win in the nightcap over the Red Devils.

The Redbirds improved to 3-0 on the year with the sweep.

Pattan's single brought in Simon Nguyen and Mikey Hampton with the winning runs; Ben Mossman pulled the Redbirds to 5-4 when he scored on an error that allowed Steven Nguyen to reach base.

Mossman was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, with Simon Nguyen going 1-for-3 with a run scored, Robby Taul 1-for-3 with a run scored, Charlie Erler 0-for-2 with a RBI, Tyler Moxey 1-for-1 with two RBIs and Pattan 2-for-4 with two RBIs; Steven Nguyen had a RBI in the opener. Steven Nguyen got the win, throwing two innings and giving up a hit while striking out two.

Alton scored seven times in the bottom of the third to short-game the Red Devils in the nightcap; Simon Nguyen was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs in the game, while Steven Nguyen was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a double and a run scored, Brandon Droste 1-for-1 with a RBI and two runs scored, Hampton 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Patten 1-for-3, Adam Stilts 1-for-2 with a RBI, Erler a RBI and Tyler Lemons, Moxey and Breyon Reed each a run scored and Taul three runs scored. Stilts threw all five innings, giving up an earned run on four hits and struck out four while walking one.

The Redbirds host Jersey at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Redbird Field, then take on the St. Louis Patriots at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.

TRIAD 10, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0 (5 INNINGS): A seven-run top of the fourth was enough to give Triad a 10-0, five-inning win over Marquette Catholic at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Saturday.

The Explorers dropped to 1-1 on the year, while the Knights went to 1-0.

Jayce Maag and Jake Reiter had the game's only two hits for the Explorers, with Maag tripling; Travis Heilman was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, a double and a run scored for the Knights, with Nick Beeler going 1-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored, Chase Bertlesman 1-for-2 with a run scored, Mack Langdon 1-for-3, John McGee 1-for-4 with a RBI, Josh Mesenbrink 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, Kevin Smith 1-for-2 with a RBI and three runs scored, Ryan Evanoff a RBI and run scored and Drew Travis a run scored.

Liam Maher took the loss, giving up an earned run on three hits and dismissing two by strikeout; Langdon got the win, not giving up a hit or run and fanning two.

The Explorers host Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Monday in their Prairie State Conference opener, then host Dupo at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; the Knights host Mount Vernon at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, then visit Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 5-13, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0-3 (SECOND GAME 5 INNINGS): Wes Klocke doubled twice in the opener and tripled with five RBIs in the nightcap as Hardin-Calhoun swept Metro East Lutheran 5-0 and 13-3 in five innings in a doubleheader in Hardin Saturday.

The twin bill was the season opener for the Warriors, Calhoun going 2-0 on the year while the Knights fell to 0-3.

Klocke was 2-for-3 with the two doubles and three RBIs for the Warriors in the opener, with Easton Clark going 1-for-3, Mikey Coulson, Jake Jump, John Hubbard and Eli Jacobs each went 1-for-3 for MEL in the opener. Clark got the win, giving up four hits and striking out five; Eric O'Connor took the loss, giving up two earned runs, five hits and striking out seven.

Ty Bick was 1-for-2 with a double in the nightcap, with Clark 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Connor Gilman 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Brandon Baalman 1-for-2 and Chandler Sievers 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Jacobs was 2-for-3 with a double for the Knights, Jump 1-for-2 with a double and Noah Coddington 1-for-3.

Baalman went three innings on the mound for the win with three earned runs on four hits and one strikeout; Ryan Johnson took the loss for MEL, going 4.1 innings and giving up 11 earned runs on eight hits and three strikeouts.

Calhoun hosts Concord Triopia at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, while MEL travels to Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

COLUMBIA 3-5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2-0: Columbia managed to hold off Piasa Southwestern in the opener, then blanked the Piasa Birds in the nightcap to take a 3-2, 5-0 sweep in Piasa Saturday.

The Birds dropped first two games of the season, while the Eagles went to 3-0 on the year.

Eddie Bolin was 2-for-4 with a run scored for Southwestern, with Dalson Cummings going 2-for-3, Brock Seymour 2-for-4 with a triple, Colton Bachman 1-for-1 with a RBI, Luke Golike 1-for-2 with a double and run scored and Troy Evans with a RBI. Ben Lowis took the loss, going three innings and giving up two earned runs on four hits while fanning three; Collin Baumgartner had five strikeouts and gave up a run on three hits.

Bolin had Southwestern's only hit in the nightcap, a double, and took the loss, givng up four earned runs and eight hits while dismissing one by strikeout.

The Birds host Jersey at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, then take on Alton at home at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

CARROLLTON 3, BUNKER HILL 2: Carrollton scored three times in the bottom of the fourth after Bunker Hill took a 2-0 lead in the third as the Hawks held on to defeat the Minutemen 3-2 Saturday in Carrollton.

The Hawks improved to 3-0 on the year.

Alex Bowker went 3-for-4 for the Hawks, with Gabe Jones going 1-for-3 with a RBI, Jarrett Smith 1-for-3 with a double, Hayden Stringer 2-for-3, Kolton Bottom 1-for-3 with a RBI and runs scored, Nathan Walker 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and Kyle Walter 2-for-3; Blake Struble and Ethan Brannan each scored runs.

Braden Morris was 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Minutemen, with Damin Jones going 1-for-2; Chase Williams and Elijah Dannenbrink scored for Bunker Hill.

Gabe Jones go the win for the Hawks, tossing five innings while conceding two runs and two hits while fanning five; Dane Sellars took the loss, giving up three earned runs on eight hits with no strikeouts.

The Hawks host West Central at 4:30 Tuesday, then travel to Brown County for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday game.

FREEBURG 14, GRANITE CITY 2 (5 INNINGS): Freeburg scored seven times in the second and five in the third as the Midgets took a 14-2, five-inning win over Granite City at Babe Champion Field Saturday.

The Warriors fell to 0-2 on the year; the Midgets went to 1-0 on the season.

Austin Bonvicino was 1-for-3 with a double on the day, wth Elijah Hailey going 1-for-2 with a double and RBI; Cade Bartling and Latrell Smith had runs scored.

Andy Hailey took the loss for GCHS, giving up seven runs on four hits in an inning and a third while striking out two.

The Warriors host Dupo at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Chicagoland school Thornton Fractional North at 6:30 p.m. Friday, both games at Babe Champion Field.

PANTHERS SPLIT, SHELLS DROP TWO IN CLUSTER: Jersey got a split with Roxana and Waterloo Gibault, while Roxana was defeated twice in a round-robin cluster at Gibault Saturday.

The Panthers fell to the Hawks 4-3 but defeated the Shells 14-6; Roxana also dropped a 8-1 decision to Gibault.

The Shells started the season at 0-2, while the Panthers went to 1-1 on the year.

Collin Carey had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Jersey against Gibault; Jacob Brady, Daniel Williams and Blake Wittman had hits against the Hawks. Nate Rohman took the loss for the Panthers. Against the Shells, Carey had four hits, including a two doubles, and five RBIs with two runs scored. Wittman had three hits, including a double, to go with five runs scored and four RBIs; Williams added two hits and two RBIs and Kurt Hall, Kyle Kanturek (with two runs scored) and Mitch Stockstill each had a hit, while Zach Benware and Ryan Johnes each scored twice and Jacob Brady scored once.

For the Shells against the Panthers, Christian Bertoletti and Sam Mosby each had two hits, with Mosby doubling. Griffen Block (with two runs scored), Logan Presley, Drew Ratliff and Riley Ripper (with a RBI) each had hits. Zach Golenor had a RBI and and Brandon Davis and and Jacob Maguire each had a run scored and Jacob Smith scored twice.

Dalton Hake got the win for Jersey against Roxana, giving up an earned run and striking out four; Golenor took the loss for the Shells, conceding four earned runs and six hits while fanning one.

Against the Hawks, Golenor, Maguire and Mosby each had hits, with Jacob Carpenter scoring the only run. Mosby took the loss, givng up three earned runs and striking out none.

The Shells meet backyard river East Alton-Wood River at home at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, then travel to Columbia for a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday game. The Panthers are at Alton at 4:30 p.m. Monday and at Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

TRENTON WESCLIN 10-8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2-3: East Alton-Wood River traveled to Trenton Wesclin for a Saturday doubleheader and were swept by the Warriors 10-2 and 8-3; the Oilers started the season at 0-2.

The Oilers host Valmeyer at Norris Dorsey Field at 4:15 p.m. Monday, then travel to backyard rival Roxana for a 4:15 p.m. Tuesday clash.

GIRLS SOCCER

METRO GIRLS CUP – NIKE BRACKET FINAL

ALTON 3, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 2: Two goals from Katie Kircher helped Alton win back-to-back Metro Girls Cup Nike Bracket championships Saturday evening as the Redbirds defeated Belleville Althoff 3-2 at Columbia High School.

The Redbirds improved to 3-0 on the young season with the win; the Crusaders fell to 2-1.

Kircher's goals came in each half, with Lindsay Grossheim also goaling; Lexi Schrimpf had two assists for AHS, with Makayla Cox assisting on Kircher's second goal. Emilia O'Neal and Abby Lanter had goals for the Crusaders.

The Redbirds are back on the pitch at 6:45 p.m. March 28 at O'Fallon to open their Southwestern Conference campaign, then meet the Crusaders again at 5:30 p.m. March 30 at Southwestern Illinois College.

CARLINVILLE SPRING CUP

CARLINVILLE 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1 (SHOOTOUT): Carlinville got penalty-kick shootout goals from Grace Hulin and Marissa Woolfork to defeat Civic Memorial 2-1 in the semifinals of the Carlinville Spring Cup tournament Saturday morning after the teams were tied 1-1 after regular time.

The Eagles fell to 2-1 on the year, while the Cavaliers went to 2-1.

Kaity Kappler put CM in the lead with a seventh-minute goal, but Lynde Gibbs drew the Cavs level with a 52nd-minute goal to force the shootout.

Pleasant Plains defeated Carlinsville 3-1 in the final Saturday afternoon.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3: Cassie Hall and Morgan Wilson both had hat tricks as Civic Memorial upended Bloomington Central Catholic 6-3 in the third-place match of the Carlinville Spring Cup Saturday afternoon.

Hall and Kylee Zyung each had two assists while Alexis Enke and Kourtland Tyus also had assists for the Eagles.

Samantha Mann got the win for the Eagles in goal, making nine saves.

CM opens their home and Mississippi Valley Conference seasons with a 4:15 p.m. Tuesday match against Waterloo, then meets up with MVC rival Highland at 4:15 p.m. March 28 at Bethalto Sports Complex.

REGULAR SEASON

GRANITE CITY 3, NAPERVILLE CENTRAL 0: Granite City traveled to suburban Chicago to open their season Saturday morning, the Warriors defeating Naperville Central 3-0.

The Warriors went to 1-0-0 with the win; Naperville fell to 0-2-0.

Bailey Barrngton, Lexi Grote and Abigail Reeves each had goals for the Warriors, with assists coming from Rian Hutson and two from Grote. Viktoria Johnson and Neeley Wiehardt shared the clean sheet for GCHS.

The Warriors meet Triad at 5 p.m. Wednesday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget, then take on Fort Zumwalt West at Lou Fusz Soccer Park in St. Louis at 6 p.m. April 1.

SOFTBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 8, CARROLLTON 6: A five-run bottom of the fourth was the difference at East Alton-Wood River held off Carrollton 8-6 at home Saturday.

The Oilers went to 2-0 on the year; the Hawks opened the season at 0-1.

Haley Shewmake led the way for EAWR with a 2-for-4 day at the plate with two runs scored; Macy Flanigan was 1-for-3 with a run scored and a RBI, Morgan Moxey was 3-for-3 with a homer, five RBIs and a run scored, Carly Campbell was 1-for-3, Peyton Young was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Kayla Algholi was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Kate Booten had a run scored.

Hannah Krumweide was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored for the Hawks, while Emmie Struble was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Claire Williams was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs, Carley Pyatt was 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Alexis Counts went 2-for-4 and Emily Schmidt had a run scored.

Moxey got the win, going the distance with six earned runs and nine hits conceded while striking out eight; Struble took the loss, going the distance as well while giving up five earned runs and 10 hits while fanning five.

Next up for the Oilers is a 4:30 p.m. Monday Prairie State Conference game aginst Bunker Hill at home, then hosting Alton at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Hawks are off until 10 a.m. April 1 when they host Alton.

ALTON 19, GREENFIELD 2 (4.5 INNINGS): Alton scored nine in the first and six in the second as the Redbirds defeated Greenfield 19-2 in four-and-a-half innings in their season opener Saturday at home.

Miranda Hudson hit for the cycle, going 4-for-4 with six RBIs and four runs scored, with Bronte Fencel adding three hits and three RBIs, Tami Wong added three hits and two RBIs on the day while Rachael McCoy and Tomi Dublo had two hits each.

Abby Scyoc threw three innings in getting the win.

CALHOUN WINS TOURNEY: Hardin-Calhoun got three wins from three Baalmans as they Warriors took the season-opening Tremont Tournament Saturday.

The Warriors defeated Taylorville 4-0 to start, then upended New Berlin 6-2 and won the title with a 1-0 win over host Tremont to go to 3-0 on the year.

Grace and Sydney Baalman conbined on a perfect game against the Tornadoes, Grace Baalman fanning 11 and Abby Baalman going 3-for-3 in the opener before Sydney Baalman got the win over New Berlin, Emily Baalman getting two hits for Calhoun.

Holly Baalman got the win in the final, conceding two hits, dismissing seven by strikeout and seeing Grace Baalman score the only run on a Macy Margherio base hit.

ROXANA 5-5, MASCOUTAH 9-4 (SECOND GAME 8 INNINGS): Roxana traveled to Mascoutah for a doubleheader Saturday, the Shells falling to the Indians 9-5 in the opener, but scoring a 5-4, eight-inning win the nightcap Satuday.

The Shells went to 1-2 on the year with the split.

Mascoutah scored five times in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-5 lead into the fifth and added two in the fifth and one In the sixth. Mascoutah scored solo runs in the second, third and fourth to take 3-1 lead through four in the nightcap, but the Shells had solo runs in the sixth and seventh to force extras; the Shells scored twice in the top of the eighth to win the game.

Roxana is at Hardin-Calhoun for a 4:30 game Monday and at Metro East Lutheran for a 4 p.m. Tuesday game.

COLUMBIA 13-15, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2-2: Columbia opened their season with a doubleheader sweep of Piasa Souhtwestern in Columbia Saturday, the Eagles taking 13-2 and 15-2 wins.

The Birds fell to 0-3 on the year, while the Eagles opened at 2-0.

Southwestern heads to Triad for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game, then hosts Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

