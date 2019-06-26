Sports Roundup: Alton American Legion Post 126 Baseball Squad Romps Past Manchester, MO., 12-3
TUESDAY, JUNE 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
ALTON POST 126 12, MANCHESTER, MO. POST 208 3: Alton Post 126 jumped to a 9-0 lead, scoring three runs in the second inning, four times in the third, and twice more in the fourth in going on to a 12-3 win over Manchester, Mo. Post 208 from West St. Louis County in an American Legion game played at Roy E. Lee Field at SIU-Edwardsville.
The Legionnaires got a three-run homer from Jayce Maag, along with two hits and three RBIs from Nate Lemons, two hits and an RBI from Preston Schepers, hits from Adam Stilts, Ryan Best and Tyler Steward, along with RBIs from Cullen McBride, Griffin Bianco and Stewart, in going on to the win.
Legionnaire pitching got 13 strikeouts in the game, with Zach Knight striking out five, and both Jacob Weidner and Owen Stendebach fanning four each.
Post 126 is now 9-5 on the season, and will travel to Highland for a key District 22 game Wednesday evening.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
SUMMER BASEBALL
Edwardsville Under-16 11, Belleville East Under-16 8
Edwardsville Under-17 5, Belleville East Under-17 4
Edwardsville Under-17 16, Rawlings Xtreme Under-17 6
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Alton Post 126 12, Manchester, Mo. Post 208 3
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Oakland Athletics 7, St. Louis Cardinals 3
