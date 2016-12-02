BOYS BASKETBALL

GATEWAY SCIENCE 57, BRUSSELS 42: Keaton Rose had 22 points for Brussels but the Raiders dropped a 57-42 decision to Gateway Science of St. Louis in a consolation semifinal game of the Valley Park (Mo.) Tournament Wednesday.

Miralem Kukic led the Gators with a 32-point effort. Darren Klass added seven points for Brussels and Mitchell Willman six.

Brussels trailed 24-20 at halftime and 40-36 at three-quarter time before the Gators ran out winners; the Raiders fell to 0-2.

Brussels was scheduled to play Crossroads of St. Louis for seventh place Thursday evening.

LEBANON 77, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 52: Logan Shumate's 22 points and 11 rebounds wasn't enough for McGivney Catholic, who fell to 0-4 in their inaugural varsity season with a 77-52 loss to Lebanon in the Trenton Wesclin-Lebanon Tournament Wednesday.

Dan Jones added 13 points for the Griffins, who will be taking part in next week's North Greene Classic tournament in White Hall.





SIHSBC BOWLING

BOYS

ALTON 2,939, TAYLORVILLE 2,648: Alton got a 648 series from Tyler Stevenson as the Redbirds defeated Taylorville 2,939-2,468 in a non-conference bowling meet at Alton's Bowl Haven Wednesday.

The Redbirds moved to 2-2 on the season with the win.

Stevenson had a 254 opening game, with Chris Duke adding a 629 set and Derrick Hendrson a 604 (including a 225) to send the Redbirds to victory.

HIGHLAND 40, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Marquette Catholic, in its first year of fielding a bowling team, fell to 0-2 on the year as the Explorers dropped a 40-0 decision to Highland at Poplar Junction Lanes Wednesday.

Luke Simmons led Marquette with a 513 series, with Cameron Rainey adding a 456 set.

Next up for the Explorers is Metro East Lutheran Monday at SIUE's Cougar Lanes.

BELLEVILLE EAST 37, GRANITE CITY 3: Ricky Hard's 621 series wasn't enough as Granite City dropped a 37-3 Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern division decision to Belleville East at Belleville's Bel-Air Bowl Wednesday.

The Warriors fell to 1-2 on the year.

Hard's series included a 225 and 221 in his last two games of the day. Corey Hard added a 503 for GCHS.

The Warriors will be in Saturday's Abe Lincoln Tournament at King Pin Lanes in Springfield.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 28, WATERLOO 12: Civic Memorial remained undefeated in the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference's Mississippi Valley division as the Eagles defeated Waterloo 28-12 at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Wednesday.

The Eagles went to 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the division.

Zach Hagen had CM's best game of the day, rolling a 245 in Game 2. Gage Jennings rolled a 182 in the opener and Gordon Madrey shot 204.

GIRLS

ALTON 2,729, TAYLORVILLE 2,457: Ashley Heistand rolled a 633 series to lead Alton to a 2,729-2.457 non-conference win over Taylorville at Alton's Bowl Haven Wednesday.

Heistand had a finale of 256 to close out her series; Claire Gorman shot a 567 set for the Redbirds, with Alex Bergin adding a 559 and Paige Snyders a 504 on the day.

HIGHLAND 39, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Shelby Jones fired a 535 series, which included a 200 finale, as first-year girls team Marquette Catholic dropped a 39-1 decision to Highland at Highland's Poplar Junction Lanes Wednesday.

The Explorers got a 355 from Heidi Amberg as they fell to 0-2 in their inaugural season.

BELLEVILLE EAST 38, GRANITE CITY 2: Granite City fell to 1-1 on the season as the Warriors fell 38-2 to Belleville East at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville Wednesday.

Ashley Heiman led GCHS with a 554 set, including a final game of 226.

The Warrior girls will join the boys at the Abe Lincoln Tournament in Springfield Saturday morning.

WATERLOO 27, CIVIC MEMORIAL 13: Ashley Westbrook led Civic Memorial with a top game of 203 as the Eagles fell to Waterloo 27-13 at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Wednesday.

Mia Daughtery had a top game of 172 for the Eagles, who fell to 0-2 on the year.

