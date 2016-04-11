SPORTS CALENDAR: Week of April 11-16 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MONDAY, APRIL 11 SPORT TIME HOME AWAY LOCATION Boys Baseball 6:00 PM Carlyle Alton GCS Stadium - Sauget Girls Soccer 4:30 PM Alton Belleville East Alton High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Alton Brussels Alton High School Boys Baseball 4:15 PM Mascoutah Civic Memorial Mascoutah High School Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Civic Memorial Roxana Civic Memorial High School Girls Soccer 4:15 PM Civic Memorial Waterloo Bethalto Sports Complex Girls Softball 4:15 PM Civic Memorial Mascoutah Bethalto Sports Complex Boys & Girls Track 4:00 PM Civic Memorial Bunker Hill, Jersey, Greenfield, Southwestern Civic Memorial High School Girls Soccer 5:00 PM East Alton-Wood River Carlinville Wood River Skate Park Girls Softball 4:30 PM Collinsville East Alton-Wood River Collinsville High School Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Waterloo Granite City Waterloo High School Boys Volleyball 6:00 PM Edwardsville Gibault (JV) Edwardsville High School Girls Soccer 4:15 PM Edwardsville Triad EHS Sports Complex Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Jersey Triad Schell Field Girls Soccer 4:15 PM Mascoutah Jersey Mascoutah High School Girls Softball 4:15 PM Triad Jersey Triad High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Marquette Mount Olive Gordon Moore Park Girls Softball 4:30 PM Marquette Mt. TUESDAY, APRIL 12 SPORT TIME HOME AWAY LOCATION Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Alton Collinsville Alton High School Boys Tennis 3:30 PM Collinsville Alton Collinsville High School Boys Track 4:00 PM Alton Relays Granite, City, Edwarsdville Alton High School Boys Volleyball 5:30 PM Belleville East Alton Belleville East High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Collinsville Alton Collinsville High School Boys Baseball 4:15 PM Civic Memorial Marquette Bethalto Sports Complex Girls Softball 4:15 PM Civic Memorial Southwestern Bethalto Sports Complex Boys & Girls Track 4:00 PM Southwestern Co-Ed Relays Civic Memorial Southwestern High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Carrollton New Berlin Carrollton High School Boys & Girls Track 4:30 PM Carrollton Quad Meet Pittsfield, Waverly, Marquette, etc. Carrollton High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Carrollton Cahokia Carrollton High School Girls Soccer 4:30 PM East Alton-Wood River Marquette Wood River Skate Park Girls Softball 4:30 PM Marquette Waterloo-Gibault Gordon Moore Park Girls Softball 4:30 PM East Alton-Wood River Brussels East Alton-Wood River High School Boys & Girls Track 4:00 PM Red Bud East Alton-Wood River, Steeleville,Dupo, Gilbault Red Bud High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM East Alton-Wood River Brussels East Alton-Wood River High School Boys Volleyball 5:30 PM Belleville West Granite City Belleville West High School Girls Soccer 6:30 PM Belleville West Granite City Belleville West High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM O'Fallon Granite City O'Fallon High School Girls Track & Field 4:00 PM Freeburg Granite City Freeburg High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Edwardsville Belleville East EHS Sports Complex Boys Volleyball 4:30 PM Edwardsville East St. Louis Edwardsville High School Girls Soccer 5:00 PM Edwardsville Althoff EHS Sports Complex Girls Softball 4:30 PM Belleville East Edwardsville Belleville East High School Boys Track & Field 4:00 PM Highland Frosh-Soph Invite Jersey Highland High School Girls Soccer 5:30 PM Jersey Triad Jersey Community High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Metro East Litchfield Metro East Lutheran High School Girls Soccer 4:30 PM Wesclin Metro East Wesclin High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Metro East Litchfield Metro East Lutheran High School Track & Field 4:30 PM Roxana Vandalia, Greenville, etc. Roxana High School Girls Soccer 4:30 PM Pana Roxana Pana High School Girls Softball 4:00 PM Roxana Bunker Hill Roxana Park Softball Fields Boys Baseball 4:30 PM North Greene Calhoun North Greene High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM North Greene Calhoun North Greene High School WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13 SPORT TIME HOME AWAY LOCATION Girls Track 4:00 PM Edwardsville Tiger Relays (Senior Night) Alton Edwardsville High School Boys Baseball 4:15 PM Civic Memorial Jersey Bethalto Sports Complex Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Mascoutah Civic Memorial Mascoutah High School Girls Soccer 4:15 PM Mascoutah Civic Memorial Mascoutah High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Jersey Civic Memorial Schell Fields Boys Tennis 4:30 PM St. Charles Lutheran Metro East Fort Zumwalt East Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Roxana Granite City Roxana High School Girls Softball 4:15 PM Althoff Granite City Althoff Catholic High School Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Triad Jersey Triad High School Girls Soccer 4:30 PM Gillespie Jersey Gillespie High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Mount Olive Metro East Mount Olive High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Mount Olive Metro East Mount Olive High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Southwestern Litchfield Southwestern High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Southwestern Litchfield Southwestern High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Calhoun Roxana Hardin-Calhoun High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Brussels Calhoun Brussels High School THURSDAY, APRIL 14 SPORT TIME HOME AWAY LOCATION Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Belleville West Alton Belleville West High School Boys Volleyball 5:30 PM Alton Edwardsville Alton High School Girls Soccer 4:30 PM Alton Collinsville Alton High School Girls Softball 4:30 AM Alton Belleville West Alton High School Girls Soccer 4:30 PM Metro East Civic Memorial Metro East Lutheran High School Boys & Girls Track 4:00 PM Illinois School of the Deaf Carrollton Illinois School of the Deaf Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Carrollton Auburn Carrollton High School Girls Soccer 4:30 PM East Alton-Wood River Staunton Wood River Skate Park Girls Softball 4:30 PM Jersey East Alton-Wood River Schell Field Boys Tennis 3:45 PM Granite City Edwardsville Granite City High School Boys Volleyball 4:30 PM Granite City Belleville East Granite City High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Granite City Collinsville Granite City High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM O'Fallon Edwardsville O’Fallon High School Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Edwardsville Jersey Edwardsville High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Edwardsville O'Fallon EHS Sports Complex Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Jersey Pittsfield Schell Field Girls Softball 4:30 PM Jersey East Alton-Wood River American Legion Softball Complex Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Marquette Greenville Gordon Moore Park Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Marquette Collinsville Lewis and Clark Community College Girls Softball 4:30 PM Marquette Greenville Gordon Moore Park Boys Volleyball 6:00 PM Metro East Duchense Metro East Lutheran High School Girls Soccer 5:00 PM Carlinville Roxana Carlinville High School Boys Baseball 6:30 PM Southwestern Brussels GCS Ballpark – Sauget Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Calhoun North Greene Hardin-Calhoun High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Calhoun North Greene Hardin-Calhoun High School Girls Softball 11:00 AM Roxana Metro East Roxana Park Softball Fields Boys Baseball TBA Lutheran North Tournament Metro East Lutheran North High School FRIDAY, APRIL 15 SPORT TIME HOME AWAY LOCATION Boys Track 4:00 PM Granite City Invitational Alton, Edwardsville, Jersey, Marquette Granite City High School Girls Track 4:00 PM Jersey Panther Invitational Alton Jersey Community High School Boys & Girls Track 4:00 PM Staunton Carrollton Staunton High School Boys Baseball TBA Beardstown Tournament Carrollton Beardstown High School Girls Softball 4:15 PM Granite City Columbia Granite City High School Boys Baseball 4:00 PM Cahokia Granite City Cahokia High School Boys Tennis 9:30 AM Rock Bridge Quad Duals Edwardsville Bethel Park, Columbia, MO Girls Soccer TBA Open Date Edwardsville Pepsi Showdown Tournament Girls Track & Field 4:00 PM O'Fallon Invitational Edwardsville O'Fallon High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Calhoun Jersey Hardin-Calhoun High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Gillespie Jersey Gillespie High School Boys Baseball 4:00 PM Marquette Shiocton, Wisconsin Gordon Moore Park Girls Softball 4:00 PM Marquette Okawville Gordon Moore Park Boys & Girls Track 4:00 PM Staunton Co-Ed Invitational Metro East Staunton High School Girls Softball 4:00 PM Roxana O’Fallon Roxana Park Softball Fields Boys & Girls Track & Field 4:30 PM EAWR Relays Roxana, CM East Alton-Wood River High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Roxana Southwestern Roxana Park Baseball Field Boys Baseball TBA Lutheran North Tournament Metro East Lutheran North High School SATURDAY, APRIL 16 SPORT TIME HOME AWAY LOCATION Boys Baseball 11:00 AM Alton McCluer North Alton High School Boys Tennis 8:00 AM Alton TBA Alton Doubles Invite Girls Softball 10:00 AM Jersey Cluster Alton, Brussels American Legion Softball Complex Boys Baseball 11:00 AM Roxana Civic Memorial Roxana Park Baseball Fields Girls Softball 10:00 AM Pawnee + JV Carrollton Pawnee High School Boys Baseball TBA Beardstown Tournament Carrollton Beardstown High School Girls Softball 8:30 AM Greenville Tournament East Alton-Wood River Greenville High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Hillsboro Edwardsville Hillsboro High School Girls Soccer TBA Open Date Edwardsville Pepsi Showdown Tournament Girls Softball 10:00 AM Rochester Edwardsville Rochester High School Girls Softball 10:00 PM, 12:00 PM Red Bud (JV DH) Metro East Red Bud High School Girls Softball 11:00 AM Gibault (DH) Roxana Gibault High School Boys Baseball 12:00 PM Southwestern Greenville Freeburg High School Boys Baseball 2:00 PM Freeburg Southwestern Freeburg High School Girls Softball 10:00 AM 11:30 AM Southwestern (DH) Mt. Boys Baseball TBA Lutheran North Tournament Metro East Lutheran North High School