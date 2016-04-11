MONDAY, APRIL 11

SPORT

TIME

HOME

AWAY

LOCATION

Boys Baseball

6:00 PM

Carlyle

Alton

GCS Stadium - Sauget

Girls Soccer

4:30 PM

Alton

Belleville East

Alton High School

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Alton

Brussels

Alton High School

Boys Baseball

4:15 PM

Mascoutah

Civic Memorial

Mascoutah High School

Boys Tennis

4:00 PM

Civic Memorial

Roxana

Civic Memorial High School

Girls Soccer

4:15 PM

Civic Memorial

Waterloo

Bethalto Sports Complex

Girls Softball

4:15 PM

Civic Memorial

Mascoutah

Bethalto Sports Complex

Boys & Girls Track

4:00 PM

Civic Memorial

Bunker Hill, Jersey, Greenfield, Southwestern

Civic Memorial High School

Girls Soccer

5:00 PM

East Alton-Wood River

Carlinville

Wood River Skate Park

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Collinsville

East Alton-Wood River

Collinsville High School

Boys Tennis

4:00 PM

Waterloo

Granite City

Waterloo High School

Boys Volleyball

6:00 PM

Edwardsville

Gibault (JV)

Edwardsville High School

Girls Soccer

4:15 PM

Edwardsville

Triad

EHS Sports Complex

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Jersey

Triad

Schell Field

Girls Soccer

4:15 PM

Mascoutah

Jersey

Mascoutah High School

Girls Softball

4:15 PM

Triad

Jersey

Triad High School

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Marquette

Mount Olive

Gordon Moore Park

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Marquette

Mt. Olive

Gordon Moore Park

Boys Tennis

4:30 PM

Hillsboro

Marquette

Hillsboro High School

Track & Field

4:00 PM

Breese Central

Metro East, Sparta, Lebanon, Wesclin

Breese Central High School

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Metro East

Marissa

Metro East Lutheran High School

Boys Volleyball

7:00 PM

Metro East

Althoff

Metro East Lutheran High School

Girls Soccer

5:00 PM

Litchfield

Metro East

Litchfield High School

Girls Softball

4:00 PM

Metro East

Marissa

Metro East Lutheran High School

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Bunker Hill

Roxana

Bunker Hill High School

Girls Soccer

4:30 PM

Gillespie

Roxana

Gillespie High School

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Roxana

Freeburg

Roxana Park Softball Fields

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

SPORT

TIME

HOME

AWAY

LOCATION

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Alton

Collinsville

Alton High School

Boys Tennis

3:30 PM

Collinsville

Alton

Collinsville High School

Boys Track

4:00 PM

Alton Relays

Granite, City, Edwarsdville

Alton High School

Boys Volleyball

5:30 PM

Belleville East

Alton

Belleville East High School

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Collinsville

Alton

Collinsville High School

Boys Baseball

4:15 PM

Civic Memorial

Marquette

Bethalto Sports Complex

Girls Softball

4:15 PM

Civic Memorial

Southwestern

Bethalto Sports Complex

Boys & Girls Track

4:00 PM

Southwestern Co-Ed Relays

Civic Memorial

Southwestern High School

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Carrollton

New Berlin

Carrollton High School

Boys & Girls Track

4:30 PM

Carrollton Quad Meet

Pittsfield, Waverly, Marquette, etc.

Carrollton High School

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Carrollton

Cahokia

Carrollton High School

Girls Soccer

4:30 PM

East Alton-Wood River

Marquette

Wood River Skate Park

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Marquette

Waterloo-Gibault

Gordon Moore Park

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

East Alton-Wood River

Brussels

East Alton-Wood River High School

Boys & Girls Track

4:00 PM

Red Bud

East Alton-Wood River, Steeleville,Dupo, Gilbault

Red Bud High School

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

East Alton-Wood River

Brussels

East Alton-Wood River High School

Boys Volleyball

5:30 PM

Belleville West

Granite City

Belleville West High School

Girls Soccer

6:30 PM

Belleville West

Granite City

Belleville West High School

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

O'Fallon

Granite City

O’Fallon High School

Girls Track & Field

4:00 PM

Freeburg

Granite City

Freeburg High School

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Edwardsville

Belleville East

EHS Sports Complex

Boys Volleyball

4:30 PM

Edwardsville

East St. Louis

Edwardsville High School

Girls Soccer

5:00 PM

Edwardsville

Althoff

EHS Sports Complex

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Belleville East

Edwardsville

Belleville East High School

Boys Track & Field

4:00 PM

Highland Frosh-Soph Invite

Jersey

Highland High School

Girls Soccer

5:30 PM

Jersey

Triad

Jersey Community High School

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Metro East

Litchfield

Metro East Lutheran High School

Girls Soccer

4:30 PM

Wesclin

Metro East

Wesclin High School

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Metro East

Litchfield

Metro East Lutheran High School

Track & Field

4:30 PM

Roxana

Vandalia, Greenville, etc.

Roxana High School

Girls Soccer

4:30 PM

Pana

Roxana

Pana High School

Girls Softball

4:00 PM

Roxana

Bunker Hill

Roxana Park Softball Fields

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

North Greene

Calhoun

North Greene High School

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

North Greene

Calhoun

North Greene High School

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

SPORT

TIME

HOME

AWAY

LOCATION

Girls Track

4:00 PM

Edwardsville Tiger Relays (Senior Night)

Alton

Edwardsville High School

Boys Baseball

4:15 PM

Civic Memorial

Jersey

Bethalto Sports Complex

Boys Tennis

4:00 PM

Mascoutah

Civic Memorial

Mascoutah High School

Girls Soccer

4:15 PM

Mascoutah

Civic Memorial

Mascoutah High School

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Jersey

Civic Memorial

Schell Fields

Boys Tennis

4:30 PM

St. Charles Lutheran

Metro East

Fort Zumwalt East

Boys Tennis

4:00 PM

Roxana

Granite City

Roxana High School

Girls Softball

4:15 PM

Althoff

Granite City

Althoff Catholic High School

Boys Tennis

4:00 PM

Triad

Jersey

Triad High School

Girls Soccer

4:30 PM

Gillespie

Jersey

Gillespie High School

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Mount Olive

Metro East

Mount Olive High School

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Mount Olive

Metro East

Mount Olive High School

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Southwestern

Litchfield

Southwestern High School

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Southwestern

Litchfield

Southwestern High School

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Calhoun

Roxana

Hardin-Calhoun High School

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Brussels

Calhoun

Brussels High School

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

SPORT

TIME

HOME

AWAY

LOCATION

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Belleville West

Alton

Belleville West High School

Boys Volleyball

5:30 PM

Alton

Edwardsville

Alton High School

Girls Soccer

4:30 PM

Alton

Collinsville

Alton High School

Girls Softball

4:30 AM

Alton

Belleville West

Alton High School

Girls Soccer

4:30 PM

Metro East

Civic Memorial

Metro East Lutheran High School

Boys & Girls Track

4:00 PM

Illinois School of the Deaf

Carrollton

Illinois School of the Deaf

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Carrollton

Auburn

Carrollton High School

Girls Soccer

4:30 PM

East Alton-Wood River

Staunton

Wood River Skate Park

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Jersey

East Alton-Wood River

Schell Field

Boys Tennis

3:45 PM

Granite City

Edwardsville

Granite City High School

Boys Volleyball

4:30 PM

Granite City

Belleville East

Granite City High School

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Granite City

Collinsville

Granite City High School

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

O'Fallon

Edwardsville

O’Fallon High School

Boys Tennis

4:00 PM

Edwardsville

Jersey

Edwardsville High School

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Edwardsville

O'Fallon

EHS Sports Complex

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Jersey

Pittsfield

Schell Field

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Jersey

East Alton-Wood River

American Legion Softball Complex

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Marquette

Greenville

Gordon Moore Park

Boys Tennis

4:00 PM

Marquette

Collinsville

Lewis and Clark Community College

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Marquette

Greenville

Gordon Moore Park

Boys Volleyball

6:00 PM

Metro East

Duchense

Metro East Lutheran High School

Girls Soccer

5:00 PM

Carlinville

Roxana

Carlinville High School

Boys Baseball

6:30 PM

Southwestern

Brussels

GCS Ballpark – Sauget

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Calhoun

North Greene

Hardin-Calhoun High School

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Calhoun

North Greene

Hardin-Calhoun High School

Girls Softball

11:00 AM

Roxana

Metro East

Roxana Park Softball Fields

Boys Baseball

TBA

Lutheran North Tournament

Metro East

Lutheran North High School

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

SPORT

TIME

HOME

AWAY

LOCATION

Boys Track

4:00 PM

Granite City Invitational

Alton, Edwardsville, Jersey, Marquette

Granite City High School

Girls Track

4:00 PM

Jersey Panther Invitational

Alton

Jersey Community High School

Boys & Girls Track

4:00 PM

Staunton

Carrollton

Staunton High School

Boys Baseball

TBA

Beardstown Tournament

Carrollton

Beardstown High School

Girls Softball

4:15 PM

Granite City

Columbia

Granite City High School

Boys Baseball

4:00 PM

Cahokia

Granite City

Cahokia High School

Boys Tennis

9:30 AM

Rock Bridge Quad Duals

Edwardsville

Bethel Park, Columbia, MO

Girls Soccer

TBA

Open Date

Edwardsville

Pepsi Showdown Tournament

Girls Track & Field

4:00 PM

O'Fallon Invitational

Edwardsville

O'Fallon High School

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Calhoun

Jersey

Hardin-Calhoun High School

Girls Softball

4:30 PM

Gillespie

Jersey

Gillespie High School

Boys Baseball

4:00 PM

Marquette

Shiocton, Wisconsin

Gordon Moore Park

Girls Softball

4:00 PM

Marquette

Okawville

Gordon Moore Park

Boys & Girls Track

4:00 PM

Staunton Co-Ed Invitational

Metro East

Staunton High School

Girls Softball

4:00 PM

Roxana

O’Fallon

Roxana Park Softball Fields

Boys & Girls Track & Field

4:30 PM

EAWR Relays

Roxana, CM

East Alton-Wood River High School

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Roxana

Southwestern

Roxana Park Baseball Field

Boys Baseball

TBA

Lutheran North Tournament

Metro East

Lutheran North High School

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

SPORT

TIME

HOME

AWAY

LOCATION

Boys Baseball

11:00 AM

Alton

McCluer North

Alton High School

Boys Tennis

8:00 AM

Alton

TBA

Alton Doubles Invite

Girls Softball

10:00 AM

Jersey Cluster

Alton, Brussels

American Legion Softball Complex

Boys Baseball

11:00 AM

Roxana

Civic Memorial

Roxana Park Baseball Fields

Girls Softball

10:00 AM

Pawnee + JV

Carrollton

Pawnee High School

Boys Baseball

TBA

Beardstown Tournament

Carrollton

Beardstown High School

Girls Softball

8:30 AM

Greenville Tournament

East Alton-Wood River

Greenville High School

Boys Baseball

4:30 PM

Hillsboro

Edwardsville

Hillsboro High School

Girls Soccer

TBA

Open Date

Edwardsville

Pepsi Showdown Tournament

Girls Softball

10:00 AM

Rochester

Edwardsville

Rochester High School

Girls Softball

10:00 PM, 12:00 PM

Red Bud (JV DH)

Metro East

Red Bud High School

Girls Softball

11:00 AM

Gibault (DH)

Roxana

Gibault High School

Boys Baseball

12:00 PM

Southwestern

Greenville

Freeburg High School

Boys Baseball

2:00 PM

Freeburg

Southwestern

Freeburg High School

Girls Softball

10:00 AM

11:30 AM

Southwestern (DH)

Mt. Olive

Southwestern High School

Boys Baseball

TBA

Lutheran North Tournament

Metro East

Lutheran North High School

