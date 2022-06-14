EDWARDSVILLE - The 2022 Edwardsville Art Fair Sponsorship Drive invites your participation and is open to families and businesses that can show support at various sponsorship levels. Whether it’s a one-year sponsorship or a sustaining sponsorship for three years, the Edwardsville Arts Center is excited to offer the community opportunities to support the arts while promoting their business. The arts center will be reaching out to past and potential sponsors through the months of June and July to ensure there is ample time to include sponsorships in marketing materials and more.

Art Fair 2021 was a huge success for the Edwardsville Arts Center (EAC) and participating artists reporting over $300,000 in sales. A variety of entertainment, treats, and amazing artwork surrounded residents and visitors alike. The Edwardsville Art Fair enriches the community and has become the largest cultural event in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area due to generous support of the sponsors, artists, volunteers, and a board of directors. Sponsorship deadline is July 25, 2022. Interested sponsors can visit the website for details at www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com.

Mark Wylie, the Presenting Sponsor for the next 5 art fairs, reflects on his support of this event. "The Art Fair is a local treasure. It brings a diverse group of people together in celebration of the arts, providing an opportunity for artists to showcase their talents and for neighbors to gather in a fun, enriching environment. It brings dollars to local businesses, helping to strengthen our community. We look forward to the Art Fair weekend every year and are grateful to be able to help keep this tradition going," said Wylie. Sustaining sponsorships allow for continuous resources for future planning and development. The EAC has provided exhibitions, art education programs, and events for the past 21 years and continues to grow as a cultural center.

Many new artists have applied this year making the jury process tough and we are excited for the new ideas our board members are planning for onsite entertainment. Details coming soon about the VIP party for sponsors, Artini in the main tent, lists of artists, food vendors and the stage lineup. Again, our Mystery Box committee will be looking for donations for the boxes full of fun and craft ideas that kids love. There are so many elements to the art fair and so many ways to support it.

The Edwardsville Arts Center is a community visual arts center located in Edwardsville, Illinois featuring local, regional, and national artists in its exhibit space. Within the center, affordable, unique art pieces are also available for purchase in the gift shop. The arts center is dedicated to the community, offering regular art exhibitions and classes to enrich the area’s cultural experiences with affordable education and entertainment. To learn more, call the Edwardsville Arts Center at (618) 655-0337 or visit their website, www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com.

