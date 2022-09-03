GODFREY – Some new improvements to Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park had a soft opening Saturday morning. A brand new area has been being worked on for quite some time now and is finally open to the public.

This new expansion includes a splash pad, a brand new pavilion, and the main draw, eight pickleball courts.

Chris Logan, director of Parks and Recreation for the Village of Godfrey, is excited about the new additions.

The highlight of this new area is by far the eight pickleball courts. Logan says that the sport is taking over the United States right now. In late July Forbes Magazine said that pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. Logan says people are “going bonkers” over it.

The courts were filled Saturday morning with plenty of smiling faces enjoying the sport which can best be described as a mashup of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong according to Forbes.

It’s great to see that the nearly $150,000 courts are already getting put to good use.

Logan said that they only planned to originally build four courts, but after learning about the high demand for the sport they decided it would be best to build eight.

“It turned out great,” Logan said regarding the courts.

The brand new pavilion located right by the courts has restrooms in the back and a concession stand area underneath a big awning in front.

On the other side of that is the new splash pad which is a hit with the kids. Logan knows that it’s a little late in the season to open the aquatic area but ensures that it will be open as long as possible. He said that it will tentatively be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends, weather permitting.

Logan mentioned that there is also an inclusive playground coming. He estimates that work will begin on it this winter and hopefully be ready in the spring of next year.

When everything is fully done, they will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new expansion Logan said.

He spoke about how important it is that Godfrey has so many different forms of recreation. He mentioned that it’s a huge draw for the area.

“It’s exciting, it’s really nice to see, and I think it’s a good sign for the community.”

