Our Daily Show Interview! Free Spiritual Wellness Series Continues at River Bend Yoga

ALTON — A continued spiritual wellness series will be held at River Bend Yoga at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025. The session, titled "Your Dream World’s Revealed," will focus on techniques to help participants remember and interpret their dreams, providing insights that can assist in daily life.

Flora and Sheila, organizers of the series, emphasized the importance of dream work in enhancing one's spiritual journey.

"The biggest thing is to help in your daily life," the two said in an interview on Our Daily Show! with C.J. Nasello. "Part of raising your spiritual IQ is knowing more about your spiritual journey."

The Thursday session aims to guide attendees on how to access their inner dream worlds, which many may not fully remember upon waking.

"We all dream, but many people say they don’t dream," the two explained. They noted that common interruptions, like alarm clocks, often prevent individuals from recalling their dreams. The session will explore methods to enhance dream recall, such as journaling immediately after waking.

The two highlighted the significance of commitment in this practice, referencing psychologist Carl Jung's notion of dedication leading to progress.

"Commit to do something, and it starts working toward that," the two said. The discussion will also differentiate between dreams experienced during sleep and "waking dreams," which can manifest in everyday life through significant occurrences.

Participants are encouraged to observe and record their feelings and experiences, both in their dream state and during waking hours.

"Dreams are like foresight," the duo said, suggesting that unusual events or conversations may provide answers to personal inquiries.

The event will take place at 100 W. Third St., Alton, and aims to empower individuals to explore their consciousness and enhance their spiritual well-being through dream interpretation.

