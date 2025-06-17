ST. LOUIS - Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe announced his appointment of Derek Winters to lead the transition of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department from local to state control. St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer issued the following statement:

"I spoke to the governor’s office and have full confidence that this appointment doesn’t change the chief’s ability to lead the City of St. Louis’ Police Department in the future. While the governor and I disagree on the issue of local control, we share the common goal of a successful SLMPD, and I look forward to meeting with Mr. Winters in the near future."

The governor announced the appointment of Derek Winters as the Transition Director to assist in the implementation of oversight of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) to a citizen-led board of police commissioners, as authorized under House Bill (HB) 495.

In this role, Winters will work closely with City of St. Louis officials, the SLMPD, the Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Office of the Attorney General, and the Office of the Governor to ensure an orderly and responsible transition to the citizen-led board, which will assume control no later than July 1, 2026. His efforts will focus on the practical steps needed to ensure continuity of operations and minimize any disruptions to the residents of the City of St. Louis.

"As someone born and raised in the City of St. Louis and brought up in the police family, I care deeply about the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the City’s future," said Governor Kehoe. "This transition team requires leadership rooted in accountability, professionalism, and a clear sense of purpose. Derek brings all of that, and we are confident in his ability as a highly skilled operations professional to help build a strong foundation for the board and its long-term role in public safety."

Winters, a St. Louis City native, currently serves as Chief Operating Officer at KNOWiNK, a leading election technology firm. His professional background includes leadership roles in the private and public sectors, including prior service as a commissioner on the St. Louis City Board of Elections and board chair of Saint Louis Makes. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and a Master of Arts in International Affairs from Washington University in St. Louis.

"It is an honor to support the process of building a board that supports our men and women in uniform, reflects the City’s values, and is equipped to meet its responsibilities from the start," Winters said.

