EDWARDSVILLE — Spencer Homes and Remodeling of Edwardsville, Illinois, is celebrating its 20th year in operation. Founded in 2005, the company has grown from an independent, owner-led operation to a thriving homebuilding, development and remodeling company with a dedicated team of employees.

Having navigated the challenges of the 2007–2009 recession and COVID, Spencer Homes continuously adapts and perseveres. A significant milestone in the company’s growth came in 2012–2013 when Spencer Homes welcomed its first two employees, Dustin Radick and Michelle Langley. Both are appreciated for their loyalty and longevity to the company.

Eight years in, the company began developing its own neighborhoods in the Metro East, starting with Brookshire Hamlet in 2013, followed by Cloverdale in 2016. By 2018, Spencer Homes reached O’Fallon, Illinois, building within the Augusta Greens community and developing The Enclave at Augusta Greens. This year, Spencer Homes will open Meridian Grove, located at Rt. 157 and Meridian Road in Glen Carbon, IL, as well as a new phase of Augusta Greens.

Over the past two decades, Spencer Homes has built nearly 400 homes in over 20 neighborhoods across the Metro East, including over 70 homes in O’Fallon, IL. In 2022, the acquisition of Fulford Remodeling led to the addition of a Spencer Homes remodeling division, which has completed over 100 projects. Today, Spencer Homes continues to build in several established communities as well as complete custom homes on individual lots outside of traditional neighborhoods.

“The industry has evolved tremendously over the last 20 years. From limited product choices to now infinite selection options for our customers. Additionally, there have been so many advancements in building products and techniques as well as significant improvements in energy-efficient homes. A home is likely the biggest investment most people will make, and we consider it a serious responsibility. It is truly an honor each time someone chooses to work with Spencer Homes,” said Mike Rathgeb, owner of Spencer Homes.

Since 2014, Spencer Homes has been CAPS-certified and committed to long-term mobility and accessible design. Their “Full-Mobility” concept incorporates features like zero-entry access to homes and showers and wider halls and walkways — ensuring comfort without sacrificing style.

Alongside structural advancements, the homebuilding industry has seen incredible technology advancements in the last 20 years. Their team now utilizes cutting-edge online project management software, virtual renderings for seamless design planning and social media to connect with a wider audience.

In 2023, they reached another milestone by opening their design center at 6616 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville, offering clients a space to discuss projects in an inviting and functional environment.

“We now proudly employ 18 skilled team members — from field carpenters and project managers to our in-house design team. Our focus remains on delivering a product we are proud of while continuing to give back to the communities we serve,” said Mike Rathgeb, owner of Spencer Homes and Remodeling.

Community involvement is a core value of Spencer Homes. Through donations and sponsorships, the company proudly supports and raises awareness for numerous organizations, including:

Charitable Donations:

3 Little Birds 4 Life, African Vision of Hope, Edwardsville Children’s Museum, Edwardsville Neighbors, Glen-Ed Pantry, Edwardsville CEO student organization, Lynne F. Solon Foundation, Special Olympics Illinois, Tigers Scholarship Fund, Whitley’s Wishes and more.

Sponsorships:

EHS Baseball, Basketball, Football, Soccer, Cheer, Dance, Track & Field, and Golf; Liberty Middle School Dance, Band, and Cheer; Edwardsville YMCA; Father McGivney; Little Tigers; St. Boniface; St. Mary’s and more.

About Spencer Homes:

For 20 years, Spencer Homes has been a trusted name in residential construction and development, bringing quality craftsmanship and innovative design to the Metro East. With a passion for community and commitment to excellence, Spencer Homes continues to build and remodel homes that people are proud to call their own.

For more information, visit Spencerhomesllc.com or call 618-659-0217.

