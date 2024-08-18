EDWARDSVILLE - Offensive lineman Hayden Volz, tight end Jack Weaver, and wide receiver-defensive back Clayton Lakatos are three of the seniors who hope to take the Edwardsville High football team to new heights as the 2024 season starts on Aug. 30 at Chatham Glenwood.

The three players opened up with their preseason practice session this past week on a rainy and overcast day at Tiger Stadium, and they felt that things went well on the opening day.

The trio are Spencer Homes Male Athletes of Month for the Edwardsville Tigers.

"I think it went well," Volz said in a joint interview that followed practice. "It's definitely a mental day, since we don't have all the pads on, but knock the rust off, come out, fly around, have fun."

Weaver felt the same way as Volz.

"I think things went well today," Weaver said. "It was a little rainy out, but we got some good mental work in, and breaking that rust off from a week off."

Lakatos made it unanimous among his teammates.

"Yeah, same as them," Lakatos said. "It was a good mental day, like Hayden said. We knocked the rust off, got used to each other again, and put some new stuff in on defense. Yeah, it was a good day."

All three players have great expectations and high hopes for the new football season, as is always the case for the Tigers.

"I'm just hoping to have a good senior year with my brothers," Lakatos said. "Win some games, obviously, and go far in the playoffs, for sure."

Weaver felt the same way as Lakatos.

"We've just got to live up to the standard, I think," Weaver said. "Everyone here, all these guys I've been playing with since I was super young. I know what we want out of this, so we're just going to work our butts off, and hopefully, we can play at that highest level."

Volz shared the same sentiments as his teammates.

"Like Jack said, we have this like mind," Volz said. "We've all been playing for so long. We've got this energy. I think we can get a lot done this season, and make a deep playoff push."

That the Tigers did in 2023, going to the Class 8A quarterfinals before losing to Elmhurst York on the road. And the three players all have their personal goals set towards going back, along with leadership skills that they've acquired over the years.

"Personal goals? Definitely step up, and be a leader," Volz said. "Especially for my position group, and just all-around team leader."

"Like Hayden said, I want to be a big, vocal, lead by example leader," Weaver said. "Just do my best, and hopefully, catch a couple of touchdowns. I think that's my overall goal."

Lakatos echoed the same thoughts.

"Yeah, I definitely want to help the team out in multiple ways," Lakatos said. "On the field and off the field, I want a leader, and also help us win games."

Again congrats to the Edwardsville trio on their honor as Spencer Homes Male Athletes of the Month.

