EDWARDSVILLE - Jack Kirgan was one of the leading scorers for the Edwardsville High boys soccer team in 2024, and as he gets ready to start his senior season in 2025, he's feeling confident of more success for himself and the Tigers.

In an interview conducted on Aug. 18, 2025, before an evening practice at Tiger Stadium, Kirgan felt that the team was looking very good in preseason practice, and felt the Tigers could have another successful season ahead.

"I think things have gone really well so far," Kirgan said. "I think we have a good idea of what we're going to look like so far this year, and a good idea of who's going to be role players on the team. I feel really confident going into the season. I feel like we've got a really good group of guys, really good chemistry all together, and we've been able to explore through that so far this preseason."

Kirgan is indeed very confident as the Tigers open their season on Aug. 30 at Moline, then have their home opener on Sept. 2 against Belleville West.

"I feel really good," Kirgan said. "I've played with a lot of these guys my whole life, and the ones I haven't, I still know well enough to know how they play, what kind of play style they have, and I just feel really good going into the season, like I did last year. I feel really confident."

The Tigers seek to play good, hard, solid, confident soccer all season, and it's something Kirgan strives to do in every match.

"Yeah, of course," Kirgan said. "That's always the goal."

Outside of getting back to the IHSA Class 3A state finals, where the Tigers finished fourth last year, there are plenty of other goals and aspirations that Kirgan and his teammates hope to accomplish this season.

"I know one of the goals we have is going undefeated in the (Southwestern) conference, which hasn't been done before," Kirgan said. "I've talked with a bunch of the guys, and we all feel confident we can do that this year. So that's definitely one of the big goals as a team. And like Zane (Maxwell) said previously, being a good role model for the younger kids and kind of showing them what it's all about, that's a big goal for myself."

Kirgan is indeed ready to go for the new season to get underway, and is counting down the time left.

"Of course, I'm ready to go and kick off the season," Kirgan said. "I can't wait to get out there and get playing against teams, working together to score goals."

