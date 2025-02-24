EDWARDSVILLE — Derek Ruehl, a junior diver for the Edwardsville Tigers, won the one-meter springboard diving competition on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, securing a spot at the state championships with a score of 428.25 points. Andrew Kotner of Springfield also qualified for state by finishing second with 389.30 points. Micah Finckbone, another diver from Edwardsville, placed fourth with 207.10 points.

Derek is a Spencer Homes Male Athlete Of the Month for the Tigers.

Ruehl, who has made his debut in springboard diving this year, has transitioned from a successful career in tumbling.

He began tumbling at the age of nine and has had incredible success on both a national and international level. Derek described his experience in diving as "really fun" and a "new thing to figure out." He expressed enthusiasm for the challenges the sport presents.

"This was my first year in diving, and it has been great," Ruehl said. "I love a challenge."

His coach, Gayle Lindsay, has played a significant role in his development. "Gayle Lindsey, my coach, is awesome, I love working with her," Ruehl said.

Christian Rhotten, the boys' swim coach at Edwardsville, noted Ruehl's background in tumbling has contributed to his quick adaptation to diving. Rhotten also commended Gayle Lindsay for her wonderful work with Derek and all the EHS divers.

"He grew up doing tumbling and there is so much crossover with springboard diving," Coach Rhotten said. "He was able to pick it up quickly. He is phenomenal; almost 500 points in diving is getting pretty high up there. It will be exciting to see him at state, and I think he will be competitive at that level."

Looking ahead, Ruehl expressed a desire to continue competing in tumbling at higher levels and said he is looking forward to the state swimming/diving meet.

"In tumbling I am looking for a college out west and I want to keep going to national competitions and world cups," he said.

Sectional Diving Competition Photos Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, At Edwardsville:

