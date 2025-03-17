Zach CohnEDWARDSVILLE - Zach Cohn, who was a senior forward and captain for the Edwardsville High club hockey team, had another successful season in helping the Tigers win their 15th Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 2A championship recently.

On Feb. 20, 2025, Cohn had a goal and an assist in helping Edwardsville defeat St. John Vianney Catholic 4-2 in a key win at the RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville, sweeping the Golden Griffins in their best-of-three semifinal series 2-0.

The Tigers would go on to sweep O'Fallon in the finals 2-0, to win the championship a week later.

It was a very good season for Cohn himself, as he scored 20 goals, and also handed out 22 assists for 42 points, only being called for 14 minutes in penalties.

Cohn was one of the key players on the Tigers' top line in another championship season for the team.

He is a Spencer Homes Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

Cohn said he was excited to capture another Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association title.

"We had 10 seniors in that locker room; we all wanted to hang another league championship banner around here," he said. "We were just super-confident in the playoffs, an excited group ready to continue fighting, and bring another championship."

