EDWARDSVILLE - Owen Mahler, a central midfield defender for the Edwardsville boys soccer team. closed his career with an appearance in the IHSA Class 3A State Boys Soccer Tournament final four recently.

He had a goal in a shootout against Naperville Central in the super-sectional where the Tigers won the shootout to head to state.

Mahler is a Spencer Homes Male Athlete of the Month.

Mahler assumed a leadership role for the Tigers for the 2024 season.

"I saw myself as a leader," he said. "I played varsity last year, and I felt like I should take a step up, and not just be here to play, but be here to help lead other people."

Mahler's expectations for the team were very solid and high all season. The Edwardsville player was very excited to play in the final four matchups of the state tournament.

In the end, Edwardsville was one of the premier teams in Southern Illinois, catching fire late in the season.

Edwardsville lost to Chicago Lane 3-2 and Hinsdale Central 3-1 in the third-place match at state.

