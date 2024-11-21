EDWARDSVILLE - Steven Moore, Jr. was one of the key offensive players for the Edwardsville football team that finished the season at 6-4, combining with fellow senior Gavin Yates to form a lethal one-two backfield punch that was very hard to stop on many nights.

In the game where the Tigers officially clinched an IHSA playoff berth, a 20-10 win over Belleville East on Oct. 11 at Tiger Stadium, Moore ran for 47 yards and Edwardsville's first touchdown in the second quarter, a comeback win for the Tigers that put Edwardsville's record at the time at 6-1. For the season, Moore ran for 711 yards and eight touchdowns, also catching 18 passes for 130 yards and two more touchdowns. Moore also had 16 receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

After the win over the Lancers, Moore felt the Tigers played well in gaining a great and important win.

"We just came as a team, played together, and got the win," he said. "It all started in practice the day before the game, and it all translated to the game, and it got us a win."

The Tigers took over complete control of the game against the Lancers after recovering a fumbled snap on a punt deep in Lancer territory, and Edwardsville was able to take advantage of East miscues to go in front and take the game.

"We tried to capitalize off their mistakes," Moore said. "We took advantage of their mistakes in that game."

Moore felt he played a good game, and gave credit to his offensive line for their help in breaking some good runs.

"I think I played well in that game," Moore said, "and with my O-line, and my team, they helped me out in my performance, and the stuff that I did."

Moore and Yates formed a good combination in the Tigers' backfield, and at times, were very hard to stop.

"Gavin's a beast, and I think we were two good running backs for the season," Moore said.

