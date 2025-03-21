EDWARDSVILLE - Lucas Krebs is a senior returning infielder for the Edwardsville baseball team, and one of the Tigers' key players, who contributed mightily to the team's success last season, and hopes to repeat it this year.

Krebs slammed a home run in Thursday night's Edwardsville opener.

Krebs was one of Edwardsville's top players in 2024, hitting .372, with two home runs and 34 RBIs, helping the Tigers to a third-place finish in the IHSA Class 4A state tournament, and is considered one the top prospects in the local area. He displays his leadership qualities every day on the team.

Krebs is a Spencer Homes Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

In a recent interview, Krebs thought that preseason practice went well for the Tigers, with everyone locked in preparation for the opening three-game set in the Illinois Prep Baseball Report Kickoff Classic showcase, which involved steam from around the state, this weekend at Tom Pile Field.

"I think things are going great," Krebs said. "It's really competitive out here, and everything. People are taking good swings, and pitchers are making good pitches. I think we're looking really good at this point."

Both enthusiasm and expectations are very high in the Tigers' camp as the season is about to start, and it's something Krebs wouldn't want any other way.

"No, I love the expectations," Krebs said. "It makes us strive to be the best we can."

For Krebs, his goals and aspirations for the new season haven't changed. He wants to be a leader on the team, and show the younger players how things are done.

"I mean, just to be a leader on the team" Krebs said, " and be like a role model to the underclassmen. That's a big thing for me. Obviously, to get as far as we can in the playoffs, that's huge to me. And just personal goals, just consistently make contact, hard contact, especially, and play good (defense)."

Krebs is indeed looking forward to the season, and feels very confident of good things happening. He's also hoping nothing but good things happen to him and the Tigers this coming season.

"Obviously, I hope we have a deep run in the playoffs again," Krebs said. "That's a big thing. Just compete with every team we can, and have a really good record."

The Tigers will play a tough schedule, including a pair of big road trips to national events, and it's something Krebs is looking ahead to.

"Yeah, it'll be really fun, just bonding with the team," Krebs said. "Our team, it's just like super close and tight, which makes it really more fun."

