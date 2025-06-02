CHARLESTON - Clayton Lakatos concluded his track and field career with notable performances on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the sectional finals meet, showcasing his sprinting talents in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and the 4x100 relay for Edwardsville High School.

Lakatos secured third place in the 100-meter dash with a personal record time of 10.51 seconds. In the 200 meters, he finished sixth, clocking in at 21.65 seconds, slightly off his personal best of 21.32 seconds set earlier on May 14, 2025, at the Southwestern Conference Meet.

Additionally, Lakatos was an integral part of Edwardsville’s 4x100 relay team, which placed second with a time of 41.10 seconds. Running the third leg, he was joined by teammates Darren Wilson, Cincere Ruffin, and Zach Lane.

A key contributor to the Tigers’ sprint relay teams in recent years, Lakatos has been recognized for his versatility and speed. He has competed in multiple events, including the 110-meter high hurdles and the 300-meter low hurdles, and has been considered an essential asset to the team’s success.

Clayton Lakatos, the son of Chad Lakatos, the longtime boys track and field coach for the Tigers, began his athletic journey in the summer track program at a young age.

Reflecting on his sprinting achievements after the sectional finals, Lakatos said, “I always knew I could be good at the sprints and this season I did it. I think combination of everything — my start, my acceleration and my maximum speed — that made me successful late in the season.”

Looking ahead, Lakatos plans to attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale on an athletic scholarship to play football this fall.

Clayton's contributions on the track will be severely missed by the Edwardsville Tigers in the 2026 season.

