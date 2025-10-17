O'FALLON – Dean Williams, a junior who's also the backup quarterback for Edwardsville High's football team, was thrust into the role after starter Yale Weaver was injured in a loss to East St. Louis in week six, and had filled the quarterback position very admirably and well for the Tigers.

Williams replaced Weaver after the injury in the loss to the Flyers, and played well under very difficult circumstances, going six-for-18 passing for 71 yards in the game on Oct. 3. In a bounce back Tiger win at O'Fallon on Oct. 10, Williams was six-of-10 passing for 111 yards, 92 coming on his only touchdown pass of the night, a strike to Eric Smith on the first play of the fourth quarter, and also ran for 35 yards and an 11-yard run for the final touchdown of the night in a 35-3 romp. Williams has tremendous speed in the open field, evident in the two games he has started, so he will be a running threat in the position.

Williams is a Spencer Homes Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

After the Tigers game against O'Fallon, in an interview, Williams felt very good about the win and his efforts.

"I feel like we had a bad last week, so we wanted to come out there, go out there and win," he said. "We've been practicing all week, giving it our all. We just had our best week of practice the whole season."

Williams knew it would be difficult coming in for Weaver, but he has played well and efficiently for the Tigers.

"It was hard," Williams said, "because I haven't been practicing that much, but the team adapted to my strengths. He's (Weaver) better at some stuff, I'm better at some stuff. We did what we needed to do, and coach (Kelsey Pickering) changed some of the plays, and made everything right to get us ready for the game."

The Tigers' final two games will be against Alton on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, and traditional St. Louis power DeSmet Jesuit on the road in the season finale on Oct. 24, 2025. Williams agreed that the Tigers can still get into the postseason for the 15th consecutive year.

"We have to win both of the weeks to make the playoffs," Williams said, "so we're going to give it our all, give it our hardest."

Williams is excited about his and the Tigers' chances heading into the final two weeks.

"I'm feeling confident," Williams said. "I'm feeling like we can still improve, we can still get better week by week. But I'm feeling pretty confident after this game."

