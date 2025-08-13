EDWARDSVILLE - Senior wide receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax is expected to be the top target for quarterback Yale Weaver's passes this year for the Edwardsville football team as the Tigers opened practice on Aug. 11, 2025, to prepare for the 2025 season.

Hill-Lomax had a good season last year in Edwardsville's 6-4 campaign, catching 18 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns, and also made contributions on special teams, returning one kickoff for 27 yards and three punts for 47 yards, and assisted defensively on two tackles.

He is a Spencer Homes Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

In an interview conducted following the first practice session, Hill-Lomax felt things went well for the Tigers, as they were just getting started for their preparations for the season.

"I feel like they went great," Hill-Lomax said. "We're just installing stuff today, just learning. We weren't doing anything crazy."

Needless to say, he's looking ahead for the upcoming season, which starts with a scrimmage against Triad on Aug. 22, 2025, and the season opener on Aug. 29, 2025, at Tiger Stadium against Chatham Glenwood. It'll be the start of a challenging season for Edwardsville, and expectations, as usual, are high.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Hill-Lomax said: "We are ready for that game. I'm ready for the Triad scrimmage. We're ready to compete against someone else."

There are plenty of things that Hill-Lomax is hoping for both himself and the Tigers this coming season.

"A state championship is a great goal," Hill-Lomax said. And also a Southwestern Conference championship as well. You already know who we want to be."

Hill-Lomax does like his and the team's chances in 2025.

"I feel like it's great this season," Hill-Lomax said. "I feel like we've got it, I feel like we're going to get it."

As far as other goals and ambitions for himself, he's aiming high for the top, and he's very confident about reaching his individual goals.

"I'd like to have 1,000 yards receiving," Hill-Lomas said, "score over 10 touchdowns."

More like this: