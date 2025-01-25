EDWARDSVILLE – Junior forward Miccah Butler had an extraordinary game on Jan. 24 for Edwardsville, scoring 35 points as the Tigers took a 76-48 win over St. Louis Gateway STEM at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

It was one of the best individual performances of the season in the St. Louis area, and a season high for Butler, who’s averaging 14.2 points and 4.5 rebounds-per-game, also having 23 assists, 19 steals, and four blocked shots, as the Tigers are now 18-2 on the season, one of the best records in the area.

Butler is a Spencer Homes Male Athlete Of The Month for Edwardsville High School.

In a postgame interview, Butler felt good about the win and was quick to credit his teammates for their effort in the game as well.

"I’m feeling pretty good,” Butler said. “My teammates, we play well together, always trying to find an open guy, and we’re making shots.”

Which Butler was certainly doing against the Jaguars, and he felt that getting good open looks at the basket was a big key to his game.

“I think just finding openings on the court,” Butler said, “and spreading the floor.”

The important thing is it was another important win for the Tigers, and he’s most grateful for that.

“I’m feeling great,” Butler said. “We’re on a good pace for our conference championship, and good seeding for regionals, which is always great to make a good run during post-season.”

The seedings for the regionals and IHSA Class 4A sectional in Collinsville will be released soon, and it’s something Butler is looking ahead to, along with the Southwestern Conference race heating up as well.

“We need to win out the conference,” Butler said, “get the two seed, or the one seed, so we can meet Quincy in the sectionals, for sure.”

If the game does occur, it’s something Butler’s looking forward to, and he’s got some ambitious goals for himself and the Tigers for the stretch run of the season.

“Personally, I know I want to be All-Conference, first or second team,” Butler said. “I want to win the conference, and just go out every day, and continue to get better.”

The Tiges’ confidence is building up every day, and Butler has some good feelings about what’s in store for the remainder of the season.

“I’m feeling really confident,” Butler said. “I know, me and my teammates, we know what to do. Every week, we’re just trying to get wins, and continue to play, because we don’t want to end our season on a loss.”

