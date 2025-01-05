EDWARDSVILLE - Senior guard Bryce Pryor had a big game on Jan. 2, 2025, as he hit for a pair of key threes in both the third and fourth quarters in helping Edwardsville to a 47-39 win over Dieterich at Lucco-Jackson Gym in the team's first game since winning the Don Maurer Holiday Invitational Tournament on Dec 30 over Ladue Horton Watkins 71-69 at Mary Institute-Country Day School.

Pryor is a Spencer Homes Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

Pryor ended up with 16 points to lead all scorers in the game, and has hit a number of key threes and baskets in helping the Tigers to a 12-1 record at the unofficial halfway point of the season. In 10 appearances thus far, Pryor had averaged 7.8 points and 2.9 rebounds-per-games, and has also added 30 assists, 19 steals. and one blocked shot in his stat line. Moreover, he's providing much leadership to the Tigers in their early success so far.

After the game against the Movin' Maroons, Pryor said he's very happy with how the seasons gone along for himself and his teammates.

"It was a pretty good game, we came out, and we won," Pryor said about the win over the Movin' Maroons. "I played pretty well, and the team played pretty well. There were some flaws that we had, but we'll clean them up in practice tomorrow."

Pryor had his key threes in the second half, and he gave his teammates the credit for finding him, allowing him to score.

"I hit some pretty good threes up there at the end of the game," Pryor said, "late in the third, early in the fourth. My teammates, Herb (Martin) found me in the corner, Rowan (Weller) found me in the corner, so, thanks to them for finding me in the corner."

The Tigers have built up momentum coming off the MICDS Holiday championship, and Pryor is determined to help his team keep going and winning.

"There are a lot of people that are seeing the amount of work we put in," Pryor said. "After the MICDS tournament, that made us feel good, and we just like the feeling. So, we're going to keep doing what we did before the MICDS tournament."

The Southwestern Conference season gets back into full swing on Jan. 7, with Edwardsville hosting East St. Louis, and the Tigers playing at Collinsville on Jan. 10. Pryor and his teammates are looking ahead to the game against the Flyers.

"That's going to be a good one," Pryor said about the Flyers. "Home game, too. That'll be a good one. We're going to practice and prepare for them, and do everything we can to beat them, too."

With the second half of the season now underway, Pryor is definitely looking forward to the conference games and other games as the Tigers build towards the IHSA Class 4A playoffs in late February and early March.

"I hope that we keep winning," Pryor said, "we keep on what we're doing, and make a run in the playoffs. That's the ultimate goal at the end, here."

Pryor said he's also looking ahead to the challenges of the remainder of the season as well.

"I am, very looking forward to everything. I'm having fun right now, everyone on the team's here having fun," he said. "So, it's a great time."

