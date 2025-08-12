EDWARDSVILLE - Yale Weaver, a senior quarterback for the Edwardsville High School football team, is ready to retake the reigns of the Tiger offense this season as EHS began its preseason practice sessions on Aug. 11, 2025, en route to the week zero scrimmage against Triad on Aug. 22, and the season opener at home the next week against Chatham Glenwood.

As the starter for last year's team, Weaver was 92-of-161 passing for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns, and also ran for 53 yards and another touchdown for the Tigers.

In an interview that followed the opening practice session of the year, Weaver expressed his optimism on the new season, and feels very good about his teammates and the team's chances in 2025.

"I thought things went well this morning," Weaver said. "I thought the boys were focused, I thought we were on task. We've got to have a good fall camp ahead of us, so we've got to keep going."

Weaver's goals and ambitions for himself and his team are very high, and he feels good about a lot of things this season.

"I love our guys," Weaver said, "I have a lot of trust in them. I think we can go far, we've just got to put our minds to it. I really do have a lot of trust in my guys, and I believe that we can make a good run."

The two main goals never change: The Southwestern Conference championship and the IHSA Class 8A state championship. Beyond that, Weaver feels that the team is capable of just about anything that the Tigers put their minds to.

"We've just got to get better every week," Weaver said. "Obviously, we've got to go and try for those titles as conference champs, and obviously, state champs. But, we've just got to try to continue to get better every day, and just keep going."

Weaver does like what he sees thus far, with quality receivers to throw to, and key members of the offensive line returning to the team this year.

"Oh, yeah," Weaver said. "I love my receivers. You've got Devyon (Hill-Lomax), and Gavin Frye, and obviously, Brady Hasquin, bigger guys. We've got three returning linemen, so offensively, I love where we're at."

