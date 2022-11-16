EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based custom home builder and construction company Spencer Homes, LLC, announced today the acquisition of Fulford Home Remodeling, a leader in residential remodeling for over 35 years, and Fulford Home HandyMan. Both companies are based in Swansea, Ill.

“Remodeling projects often seem overwhelming, but with the right team of professionals and technology it can be very exciting and rewarding,” said Mike Rathgeb, founder of Spencer Homes. “For several years, I have considered Mark Fulford a mentor as both a business professional and leader in the building industry for decades. The opportunity to continue his legacy and team up with this exceptional group is truly an honor.”

The addition of Fulford Home Remodeling will expand Spencer Homes’ staff to over 20 experienced design and construction professionals. The Fulford Home Remodeling office will remain open to customers at 3318 N. Illinois in Swansea, Ill. In early 2023, Spencer Homes will be opening a design-build studio at 6616 Center Grove Road in Glen Carbon, Ill.

While Spencer Homes Custom Homes division will continue focusing on building well-appointed new homes, the Spencer Homes Remodeling division will manage all aspects of a remodeling project including both interior and exterior updates. These projects include kitchen and bath updates, basement finishes, entire home updates, home additions as well as creating outdoor living spaces.

Mark Fulford, president and founder of Fulford Home Remodeling stated “Mike and I developed a great relationship over the last several years while participating on the board of the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association. I have watched his business grow, admired his innovative aging-in-place building practices and respected him as a business owner. Once we discussed his company values and how they aligned with Fulford Home Remodeling values, it was apparent Spencer Homes was the right company to continue servicing our loyal customers and leading our outstanding employees.”

In addition to in-house design, estimating, project scheduling and carpenter teams, Spencer Homes Remodeling will provide clients access to the sophisticated Chief Architect software platform, which brings home design projects to life. This smart building technology creates construction drawings, floor plans, elevations, 3D renderings and panoramic renderings.

“We will provide continuity as well as a comprehensive design-build experience to homeowners so they can love where they live and enjoy their living spaces for many more years. Our approach for Spencer Homes Remodeling is to apply the same principles we apply every day in building custom homes – to deliver a quality product with an outstanding customer experience,” said Rathgeb.

The Spencer Homes Handyman division will serve as a one-stop provider for homeowners needing small projects or repairs completed timely and affordably. In 2023, Spencer Homes plans to announce the launch of a user-friendly platform and program for accessing a handyman service company.

Founded in 2005, Spencer Homes has built over 300 homes across communities in Madison and St. Clair counties. Fulford Home Remodeling started in 1987 and has worked with hundreds of clients throughout the Metro East.

