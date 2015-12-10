EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based custom homebuilder Spencer Homes announced the addition of Heather Budwell as a design specialist to its growing team of designers and staff.

Budwell graduated from Georgia Southern University in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in interior design and spent time studying interior design in London, England at American College. Prior to arriving at Spencer Homes, LLC she worked as an interior designer for more than 15 years where she was responsible for overseeing construction on jobs, collaborating with homeowners on projects, room design, managing name-brand projects and more.

“Heather brings a well-rounded education and a professional background in design” said Mike Rathgeb, founder of Spencer Homes LLC. “Her eye for design, fresh perspective and dedication to excellence will help us continue creating the custom spaces our customers have come to expect from Spencer Homes.”

Budwell joins Spencer Homes’ team of highly-experienced consultants and designers dedicated to building the perfect home while offering the best products in the homebuilding industry. Spencer Homes carefully selects each supplier so clients get the most modern, efficient, resilient and attractive products available.

Founded by Mike Rathgeb in 2005, Spencer Homes focuses on building quality homes as well as making the custom home building process simpler and more enjoyable for clients. Spencer Homes is the only area luxury, custom homebuilder to offer each client their own personal design and selections consultant, a budget coordinator and a cloud based construction management tool available 24/7 to customers. Spencer Homes serves homeowners across the Metro East, including: Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Troy, Bethalto, Godfrey, Maryville and O’Fallon, Ill.

