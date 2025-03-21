EDWARDSVILLE - Alandyn Simmons and Layne Logan, the two seniors on the Edwardsville girls basketball roster this season, played their final home game on Feb. 11, a 64-16 win over Rochester at Lucco-Jackson Gym, and both made major contributions to the Tigers' 17-9 record at that time before the postseason.

Simmons, a transfer to Edwardsville from Lift For Life Academy in St. Louis, was definitely a presence in the middle for the Tigers, averaging 6.4 points and 5.5 rebounds-per-game, adding on 15 assists, 19 steals, and seven blocked shots. Logan added outside scoring punch, and averaged 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds-per-game, also adding 16 assists, six steals, and two blocked shots.

The two girls are Spencer Homes Female Athletes of the Month for the Tigers.

In a joint postgame interview with the two seniors, both expressed sadness of how quickly the season went for them.

'I am very sad," Simmons said. "I think the end came way too fast. It came way faster than I expected."

Logan agreed with her teammate.

"I agree," Logan said. "The season really just flew by, and our team bonding this year was really good. It's really sad that this is the last home game."

Both Logan and Simmons said they will take away positive memories of their senior season with the Tigers.

"I think just our energy," Logan said is what she will remember most about this team.

As far as their futures after high school, Logan is planning to attend the University of Missouri in Columbia, studying general business, and moving into pre-law. Simmons has a full ride to play at the University of Illinois-Springfield, and will major in biology, with a minor in business.

As far as a favorite memory from this season, both agreed on one thing.

"Beating O'Fallon," Simmons said with a smile. "Home game. Definitely."

Logan agreed wholeheartedly.

"I'm going to have to agree," Logan said. 'Beating O'Fallon, I think that it really, honestly, showed us how good we can be, and if we stuck together. It was a good feeling."

