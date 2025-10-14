EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's girls tennis squad appears primed and ready for the Friday and Saturday, Oct. 17 and 18, 2025, girls sectional at EHS after a dominant Southwestern Conference Tennis Tournament win on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 10-11, 2025.

Edwardsville girls tennis coach Dave Lipe said the Southwestern Conference championship was "a great way to end the conference season."

"Our girls were very tough," he said. "It was a total team effort; I know they are proud of themselves."

The Tigers tennis team is Spencer Homes' Female Athletes Of the Month for EHS.

At No. 1 singles for the Tigers, Dia Kannan topped her Belleville West opponent Annabelle Bruner 6-4, 6-4.

Katie Woods won the No. 2 singles final 6-0, 6-0 over Belleville East's Caroline Sterling. Woods-Bina Selimi topped West's combo of Brunner-Abby Treadway 4-6, 5-4, 10-3 in the championship round for No. 1 doubles. Dia Kannan and Grace Hohmon defeated Belleville West's Morgan Seagle and Gabrielle Patterson 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles and at No. 3 doubles, Kannan-Hohman were winners over West's Josie Coughlin and Kara Kramer 6-1, 7-5.

Selimi captured No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0 over Claire Bridgeman of O'Fallon and the Tigers' Amelia Hill was the winner of No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-2 over Belleville West foe Gabrielle Patterson.

In other matches for the Tigers, Campbell Hayes won the No. 5 singles over Belleville West's Treadway 5-7, 6-3, 10-5.

At No. 6 singles, Edwardsville's Hohman was defeated by Kara Kramer of Belleville West, 0-6, 6-3, 10-6.

