EDWARDSVILLE - Mia Semith, who emerged as an important player for Edwardsville's girls basketball team last season, is proving to be a key player for the Tigers this season as well.

Semith hit for 11 points in Edwardsville's big 50-46 win over O'Fallon on Jan. 28, 2025, at Lucco-Jackson Gym, and has been up among the leading scorers in recent games as well. She currently averages a team-leading 11.8 points-per-game, and also averages 6.5 rebounds-per-game, also having 20 assists, 25 steals, and 14 blocked shots.

Mia is a Spencer Homes Female Athlete Of The Month for the Tigers.

In her postgame interview, Semith felt she had a good game, and was happy to help the Tigers overcome O'Fallon on the night.

She said: "I felt like we worked really hard this week in practice, and we performed really well tonight. Alandyn (Simmons) had a big night, with 20 (points). I really helped; I think I played solid defense, Layne (Logan) did a great job guarding Josie (Christopher), and I feel like we all did a good job together as a team. I'm happy with the outcome."

Semith herself hit some key shots during the stretch run, and along with Simmons, combined to hit five-of-six free throws in the final minute to help seal the win for the Tigers.

"It's always nice to help my team out," Semith said wherever she is needed on offense or defense.

Going into the game, Edwardsville had a simple game plan the team executed very well throughout against the Panthers.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Let's not let their shooters hit open shots," Semith said.

She added prior to the game: "Let's make everything contested. Let's be aggressive, make sure offensively and defensively rebound, and be confident, and make our shots."

That the Tigers did on the night, with Sophie Shapiro also connecting on a key three that put Edwardsville up 43-37 late in the game. Although the Panthers cut the lead to one going into the final minute, Simmons and Semith hit the big shots and free throws to preserve the win. Semith agreed it was a big win in the Southwestern Conference race.

"It's always nice to beat another team in the conference," Semith said, "especially O'Fallon. They're a good team."

The Tigers face another challenge in a vastly improved Belleville East team on Thursday night, Jan. 30, and Semith is looking ahead to that game as well.

"I think they're still young," Semith said, "and I think they're still improving. We can take advantage of that. I'm very excited to get to play them again, because they're a good team."

As February is about to begin, thoughts turn to the upcoming IHSA Class 4A playoffs. Semith is confident of Edwardsville making a long run in this year's tournament series.

"I'm excited going in," Semith said about the 2025 post-season. "After tonight, we've got a good chance of making it far in the playoffs, and I'm excited."

More like this: