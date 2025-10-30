GRANITE CITY - Livia Goebel is a junior middle hitter for the Edwardsville High girls volleyball team, and she's proving to be an important part of the Tigers' success going into the IHSA Class 4A regional final Oct. 30, 2025, at Granite City Memorial Gym.

In the Tigers' 25-14, 25-3 win over the host Warriors in the semifinal on Oct. 28, 2025, Goebel had five kills, seven points, two aces, a block, and two digs in the match. She has played a vital role in helping Edwardsville to a 24-11 mark going into the final against Quincy.

In a post-match interview held after the win over Granite, Goebel felt good about the happenings of the evening and felt confident going into the final.

"I feel pretty great," Goebel said. "I feel like my team came together well, and we were able to come out with a good win tonight."

Livia is a Spencer Homes Female Athlete of the Month for the Edwardsville girls' volleyball team.

It's been another good season thus far for the Tigers, with only two seniors on the roster, and Goebel feels good about how things have developed this year.

"I feel like the season's going well," Goebel said. "I feel like playing Quincy on Thursday will give us good competition, and I'm really happy with how the girls are performing together. I think we're communicating well."

Goebel feels her biggest strength as a player is her ball-handing ability, and being able to adapt to whatever ball is hit her way.

"I think, personally, my main strength is being able to do anything with the ball," Goebel said, "no matter what set I'm given, and being able to side out for our team."

In the second set, where the Tigers took total control of the match, Goebel had a pair of very good kills, and she gave credit to teammate Savannah Ford, one of the two seniors on the team, for her help.

"I feel like I connect really well with Savannah Ford," Goebel said. "I feel like she always gives me balls that I'm able to put down, and whenever given the chance, I always do so."

Goebel is definitely looking ahead to the final against the Blue Devils, and she's ready to go to work.

"I'm looking forward to working together," Goebel said. "Good competition, hopefully seeing a different team, and being able to come together and pull out a win."

