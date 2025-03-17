EDWARDSVILLE - Maddie Aldrich is a senior utility infielder/outfielder who will fit in a variety of roles for the Edwardsville High softball team as the Tigers prepare for the 2025 season, which begins March 18, 2025, at Freeburg.

During last season, Aldrich filled in for players as a late-inning replacement and filled in very admirably when she was called upon. This season will be different, as Aldrich looks ahead to the new season.

Maddie is a Spencer Homes Female Athlete of the Month.

"I think things are going really well," Aldrich said during an interview conducted at the Tigers' softball field during preseason practice. "The girls are working so hard, and we're working so hard to get to get ready for our first game."

Aldrich will see her role on the team as a player who will support her teammates through thick and thin.

"Some of the keys are just cheering each other on," Aldrich said, "with fielding and hitting, trying to get everyone to keep talking through hard times and good times."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

As a player, she sees her biggest strength as being able to shake off mistakes, and keep on striving, no matter the circumstances.

"Trying to shake things off," Aldrich said. "If I make a mistake, I try to forget it and move on."

Aldrich is looking ahead to the start of the season and feels things will go well for both herself and the Tigers in 2025.

"We hope to work hard, and win as much as possible," she said.

It's way too early to discuss postseason hopes, but Edwardsville will have its usual difficult schedule, with the Southwestern Conference games, plus games against Chicagoland and downstate powers, along with a tournament in Indiana, in which the Tigers will meet schools from both Indiana and Kentucky. It's a challenging schedule, but it's also one the Aldrich is looking forward to.

As far as goals and aspirations for the new season, Aldrich keeps things simple and in focus.

"We're definitely hoping, everyone hopes to make it to state," Aldrich said. "But we're definitely hoping to make it through every game, and we win as a team, and even lose as a team."

More like this: