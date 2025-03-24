EDWARDSVILLE - Riley Nelson, a senior pitcher for the Edwardsville High softball team, is off to a tremendous start in the 2025 campaign, pitching six innings total, and has yet to allow a run, as the Tigers have won their first two games, March 18, 2025, over Freeburg 12-0, and Mar. 21 over Breese Central 19-2.

In the first two games of the season, not only has Nelson yet to allow a run in eight innings of work in the circle, she's also allowed only three hits, all singles, while not walking anyone and striking out 14. She's also three-for-six at the plate, with two home runs, hit against Central, and four RBIs. It's been a great start to the season for her, and her postgame interview, she felt great, and credited her teammates.

"Amazing," Nelson said. "My team had my back the whole, entire time, and our bats were actually on fire."

That they have, as the Tigers have scored a total of 31 runs in their first two games, hitting four home runs as a team against the Cougars, their first homers of the season, and have also driven in a total of 22 runs. Nelson also felt her performance at the plate was exceptional as well.

"Yeah, it's awesome," Nelson said. "We've been working hard in the cage, and coach (Caty) Happe has really been working with me on hitting outside pitches. So, yeah, I did well today."

The most important thing for the Tigers is the 2-0 start, with a big second week of the season coming up.

"It's an amazing start to the season," Nelson said, "and I'm so excited to see where we go the rest of the season."

Nelson's complete arsenal of pitches worked for her very well on the day, and it's something fans can expect to see this season as well.

"My change-up, in the second inning was on fire," Nelson said, "and my curveball was really good. And my screwball."

Nelson is looking forward to many good things to happen for the Tigers this season, and is confident that it will go very well.

"I'm so excited," Nelson said. "We've got four games next week, and I can't wait."

As far as goals and aspirations her herself and her team, Nelson has some very ambitious goals that she hopes to achieve.

"Well, I would love to go to state," Nelson said, 'and I really think that this team can, if we keep our bats up and our defense is good. And I just want us to support each other, and play for one another."

