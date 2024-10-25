EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School once again had an abundance of players qualify for the IHSA 2A State Tournament.

Edwardsville state qualifiers were:

Singles: Dia Kannan

Doubles: Sophie Byron/Katie Woods

Doubles: Veda Kommineni/Bina Selimi

The girls and teammate Gabi Hill are Spencer Homes Female Athletes of the Month for Edwardsville.

First Day At State On Thursday

For Edwardsville on Thursday at state, Dia Kannan defeated Karen Zemek of Moline 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the championship bracket singles on Thursday.

In the second round of the championship bracket, Kannan fell 6-1, 6-0 to Jessica Kovalcik of Plainfield North.

Kannan won in the second round of the consolation bracket 6-3, 6-3 over Lora Boianov of Lake Zurich.

In doubles for the Tigers, Sophia Byron and Katie Woods blanked New Lenox’s Jess Dakin and Grace Cremieux 6-0, 6-0.

In the second round, Byron-Woods cruised again to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ariana Patel and Julie Clocker of Huntley.

In the third round of the championship bracket, Byron-Woods fell 6-0, 6-2 to Winnetka (New Trier’s) Keri Rothenberg and Ariana Lesterhuis.

Edwardsville’s Yeda Kommineni and Albina Selimi lost 6-1, 6-0 to Abby Ma and Sophia Shlyakhta of Lincolnshire in the second round of the championship bracket. The girls won 6-0, 6-0 over Chicago Marist’s Emma Louderback and Caroline Gruber.

Edwardsville ranked in seventh place in the 2A standings after Thursday.