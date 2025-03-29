EDWARDSVILLE - Blakely Hockett is a senior striker, and one of the three captains for the Edwardsville girls soccer team this season, who scored her first goal of the season from the penalty spot in a 2-1 loss to O'Fallon on March 27 at Tiger Stadium. Hockett scored the goal off a rebound after the Panther goalie saved the original penalty, where she had an easy tap-in for the goal.

Last season, Hockett scored twice, and also had four assists for eight points on the season, and is always around the goal, either setting up teammates or putting the ball in the back of the net herself. After the loss to the Panthers, she expressed confidence that the Tigers will bounce back from the loss.

Blakely is a Spencer Homes Female Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

The match was a typical Southwestern Conference match, where there were plenty of ups-and-downs for both sides, and tough play from both teams.

"It's always a really rough game with them," Hockett said. "It's super competitive. They're our rivals, obviously, and O'Fallon's a great team. I'll give it to them, every year, they always make it tough for us, and it's always a battle between us two for the conference title. But, yeah, it was a rough fight. It's always a rough game, and I got some knocks. But we'll be back."

They're still plenty of season to go, of course, and Hockett is looking ahead to see how things develop, and what happens from here on out.

"It was a great start for us," Hockett said. "I think that we have so much more season left, and we have a lot of time to improve. But it was a good start to our half, too."

Hockett's goal came off a miskick on the original penalty attempt, something that she doesn't ordinarily do.

As Hockett said, there's still plenty of season left this spring, and her goals and aspirations for the team are still the same as always.

"Obviously, I want to win conference," Hockett said. "We'll be back for O'Fallon probably two more times, one more time in season (May 6 at O'Fallon), and we'll see them in postseason, if we make it through, and stay strong. But we have so much more season left, and I'm excited to see what we can do."

