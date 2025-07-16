EDWARDSVILLE - Maecey Hessel, a 14-year-old swimmer for the Montclaire Swim Club, enjoyed an outstanding Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association dual meet against Paddlers Swim Club of Granite City, as she and the Marlins prepare for the SWISA Championship meet on July 20, 2025, at Summers-Port Swim Club in Godfrey.

Hessel was a part of a 200-yard medley relay team that placed second, finished second in the 100-yard individual medley race, and was also a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that finished second as the Marlins took a big win over the Pirates in the girls meet, and also had a big overall win.

Hessel is a Spencer Homes Female Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville.

In an interview conducted during a break in her program, Hessel felt she was swimming well and was able to cut time off her performances.

"I've dropped time in both my events so far today, so that is good," she said.

Hessel also swims for Edwardsville High during the high school season and has noticed a difference between the high school season and the summer competition.

"The summer season's a lot less pressure, because it's more fun," Hessel said, "and the high school season's more pressure, because there are bigger meets during high school."

Hessel is a backstroke and breaststroke specialist, and she feels that she has done well in both specialties.

As far as the SWISA meet is concerned, Hessel had some ambitious goals in mind for the season-ending meet.

"I'm looking forward to hopefully winning the meet again," Hessel said, "and continuing to drop time in my events."

She's looking ahead to the championship meet and feels she's had a successful summer season.

"Swimming is just a lot of fun," she said about her love of the year-round sport.

