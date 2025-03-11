GLEN CARBON - Spencer Homes, LLC, a division of Spencer Building Companies, is excited to introduce Meridian Grove, its newest maintenance-free residential community in Madison County. Strategically located at Meridian and Auerbach Place roads—adjacent to Timberwolfe and Ginger Creek neighborhoods—Meridian Grove will be part of the recently unveiled Meridian Plaza. Infrastructure work will begin soon, with new home construction set to launch this summer. Meridian Grove’s prime location offers easy walkability to restaurants, shopping and more within Meridian Plaza and nearby commercial developments. Plus, the added convenience of being just minutes from access to I-270 and I-255.

“We’re honored to start Spencer Homes’ first full development in Glen Carbon and to collaborate with surrounding neighbors as well as the Village staff, Meridian Plaza development team and local officials. This type of product is limited in our area, and these will be the first attached villas built in years. With prices starting in the $400,000s, we’re excited to offer a high-quality, low-maintenance living option in a community with so much to offer its residents. We know Meridian Grove will be a great addition to the area,” said Spencer Homes Founder Mike Rathgeb.

The neighborhood will feature 17 single-family homes on an extension of Auerbach Place, followed by 16 attached villas lining Celtics Court. Customers can expect masonry on front elevations, durable composite siding, and low-maintenance decking materials on the exterior. Interiors will showcase a generous amount of hard-surface flooring, beautiful cabinetry and solid countertops. Spencer Homes will offer its signature long-term mobility features, providing lasting comfort and accessibility, all backed by the company’s 20-year history of quality craftsmanship.

This development will be the company’s fourth maintenance-free, HOA-managed community, providing lawn care, snow and ice removal, and landscape upkeep. Spencer Homes is also finalizing details to offer neighboring community, Latitude 38, amenities including pool, dog park and fitness center for added lifestyle perks at Meridian Grove.

Attached Villas:

1,560-square-foot main floor, offering three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Optional basement may add another 950 square feet of living space with a fourth bedroom and third bathroom

Two-car garage

Deck or patio designed with privacy in mind

Walkout and flat lots available

Pricing starting in the low $400,000s

Single Family Homes:

1,500 to over 2,000-square-foot main floor

Ready-to-finish basements offering more living space, bedrooms and bathrooms

Two or Three car garage options

Deck or patio designed with privacy in mind

Walkout and flat lots available

Personal customization and product selections are encouraged

Pricing starts in the mid $500,000s

Home site reservations are now being accepted. Please contact Spencer Homes at 618-659-0217 or email info@spencerhomesllc.com. The Latitude 38 Community is currently leasing apartments for May occupancy. Learn more by visiting www.livelatitude-38.com.



About Spencer Building Companies:

Founded in 2005, Spencer Building Companies offers the best products and services in the building industry throughout the Metro East region. In addition to their custom homes division, they launched home remodeling and light commercial construction divisions. Their talented team includes experienced plan designers, product design specialists, project managers and superior finish carpenters. Their goal is to make the custom home building, home remodeling and commercial construction processes simpler and more enjoyable for their clients.

To learn more, visit www.spencerhomesllc.com or call 618-659-0217.

