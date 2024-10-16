This October, the Riverbend Region comes alive with a diverse array of events that cater to all interests, from thrilling haunted attractions to delightful community festivals, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a complete listing of all the exciting happenings, be sure to visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Featured

Grab a book and your coziest sweater and head to Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall for our Fall Reading Retreat! Enjoy fall treats (think apple and pumpkin flavored items), hot cocoa, tea, and coffee, paint a wooden pumpkin to add to your fall décor, chat about books, and take some time to read one too! You’re welcome to bring your own drink, treat, or anything else to help put you in the reading mood. Not sure what to read? Clear up your “to be read” list, check out a library book before you join us, use this time to finish a super-long book you’ve been intimidated by, read a couple of short stories, or cycle through a few books four or five chapters at a time. This is an open house-style program, so please feel free to stay for a short while or the entire time. Seating is limited. Please call 1-800-613-3163 to register for this program.

Step into the cursed graveyard of the old dynamite factory and face your fears at Raging River's Haunted Trail. Mutants, monsters, and mayhem are waiting for you every Friday and Saturday throughout October. Tickets include a 30-40 minute trail hike through the darkest of woods with dozens of scare zones, and on-site food options. Visit RagingRivers.com for more information.

The BuzzTones will perform at Alton VFW Post 1308 from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, October 18. Join the excitement and enjoy an evening filled with great music at The BuzzTones. Open to the public. For more details, visit vfwpost1308.org.

EAA Chapter 864 invites you to a fun-filled morning at their Fly-In Breakfast, taking place at the St. Louis Regional Airport on October 19, from 7 AM to 11 AM. Enjoy a hearty breakfast of pancakes, sausage, coffee, and juice, while participating in a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from the event will support the EAA Chapter 864 Aviation Scholarships. Prices are $10 for adults, $5 for kids aged 4-12, and free for children 3 and under. But the excitement doesn’t end with breakfast! Stick around for discovery flights, available for $50, where you can take to the skies and experience the thrill of aviation firsthand. Whether you're part of the aviation community or just curious, this event is open to all, and everyone is welcome to explore and learn more about flying. For more details, contact 402-746-4731 or email pilothobbs@gmail.com.

Experience the 28th Season of the Land of Goshen Community Market! The Land of Goshen Community Market returns for its 28th season, welcoming visitors every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on St. Louis Street in downtown Edwardsville. Visitors can explore a vibrant array of favorite vendors alongside exciting new additions, offering fresh produce, beautiful cut flowers, delicious baked goods, eggs, meats, unique art, and more. Enjoy live music, fun activities for families, and the opportunity to learn about composting for the community and environment. Donations to support the initiative are welcome and appreciated.

You are being summoned to join Witches on the Water - Grafton, IL for the grandest gathering of the year in Grafton, IL. Witches shall convene on Saturday, October 19th when a tapestry of mesmerizing activities and delights shall unfold. Enchantresses shall commence the gathering with Yoga in the park at 10:00 am, followed by the arrival of the mystical merchants at 11:00 am! This fundraiser, which supports the National Memorial of Military Ascent in Grafton, IL, features contests, food specials, live music throughout town, a huge group photo, entertainers, mystical vendors, witchy workshops, and more! Visit the Witches On The Water Facebook page for ticket information and to find out more about this incredible all-day event.

City Heat will perform at Alton VFW Post 1308 from 7 to 11 p.m. on both Saturday, October 19 and 26. Don't miss out on a night of fun and entertainment at City Heat. Open to the public. For more information, visit vfwpost1308.org.

Events on Oct. 18, 2024

Join us for the Annual IHLS Library Crawl! from October 1st through 31st, where you can explore neighboring libraries and enter a drawing for a Quick Trip gift card.

The 2024 Illinois Heartland Library System Library Crawl invites you to participate by picking up a passport, getting it stamped at five libraries, and entering for a grand prize drawing at Hayner Public Library District.

Participate in the Adult Fall Scavenger Hunt this October and have a chance to win exciting prizes by completing scavenger hunts and themed word games!

Experience the vibrant coffee culture at Javapalooza 2024, running from September 1 to October 31, with featured coffee drinks and competitions like the Latte Art Throwdown.

Don't miss the breathtaking views on the Fall Foliage & Shuttle Tours 2024, where you can enjoy a scenic drive along the Great River Road and explore the Historic Village of Elsah.

Visit the new exhibit Art from the Vault at the Madison County History Museum, showcasing many artistic pieces from the MCHS collections through November 15.

The 17th Annual Bushfest is back with over 20 bands and solo acts performing at the Brighton VFW on October 18th and 19th, featuring food and craft vendors.

Mark your calendars for the Enchanted Forest event on October 18, 2024, at The Nature Institute for a magical evening filled with fun activities and educational experiences.

Experience the thrills of the Great Godfrey Maze open weekends this fall, including a haunted maze designed to scare those brave enough to enter.

Face your fears at R Acres of Terror 2024, where you'll encounter terrifying characters in the dark hollows of Jersey County on select weekends in October.

Join the spooky fun at the Boos and Booze Halloween Party at Pere Marquette Lodge for a night filled with live music, drink specials, and a thrilling costume contest.

Take part in the magical Enchanted Forest event on October 18th from 6 – 9 pm at The Nature Institute, featuring a self-guided hike and fun activities for the whole family.

Join us for the Country Vibes Trunk or Treat on October 18th, an exciting family-friendly event filled with Halloween decorations, games, and treats!

Celebrate Halloween at the Disabled American Veterans Club Chapter #53 Fun & Spooktacular Halloween Party on October 18th, featuring a nacho bar and fun activities for all ages.

Explore the haunted halls of the Area 66 Haunted School every weekend in October for a spooky experience at the old Livingston High School.

Join the Alton Hauntings Walking Tour for a chilling exploration of Alton’s haunted history, running from early September to early November.

Experience the ghostly tales on the Great Rivers Choral Society Presents I Sing Because... event on October 18th at Upper Alton Baptist Church.

Join the spooky adventure at McPike Mansion Tours, where you can explore one of the most haunted locations in the U.S. on select nights through October.

Events on Oct. 19, 2024

The 2024 season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! begins on May 11th and runs every Saturday morning until October 21st, offering a variety of local produce and handmade goods.

Join us for the Mascoutah Fall Festival Car Show on October 19th, where all makes and models of cars and light trucks are welcome to compete for trophies in various categories.

Don't miss the fun at Pink For You 0.5K on October 19th at Belk Park, where participants can enjoy a lighthearted run and some pink-themed festivities in support of cancer awareness.

Explore the mystical at the Harvest KC Metaphysical Fair St Louis, taking place on October 19th and 20th at the Gateway Center, featuring vendors, readers, and free lectures.

Families with little ones can enjoy the Baby Homecoming Dance on October 19th at the Niedringhaus Building, where toddlers are encouraged to dress up and dance the morning away.

On October 19th, join authors Sara Angleton and Jana Meehan at the Exploring the Legacy of the 1904 World’s Fair through Fiction event at the Genealogy & Local History Library, discussing their research and novels inspired by this historic event.

For an exciting outdoor adventure, visit the Great Godfrey Maze, open on weekends from September 13 to October 27, where you can navigate the twists and turns and enjoy seasonal activities.

Craft enthusiasts can participate in All Wound Up at the Johnson Road Branch on October 19th, focusing on simple crochet stitches for beginners.

Children can celebrate Halloween early at the Children's Halloween Bash at The Warty Toad LLC on October 19th, featuring crafts, treats, and special guests.

Mark your calendars for Hartford's Annual Fall Fun Fest on October 19th, where you can enjoy food vendors, entertainment, and fun activities for kids.

Car enthusiasts will also enjoy the Hartford 3rd Annual Car Cruise, taking place alongside the Fall Fun Fest, welcoming all kinds of vehicles for a day of community fun.

Join us at the Owl Fest at Treehouse Wildlife Center on October 19th and 20th, featuring live music, vendors, and animal encounters for the whole family.

Don't forget to check out the Nintendo Switch gaming session every Saturday from 1-4 PM at the Niedringhaus Building for teens in grades 7-12.

The Great Rivers Choral Society Presents I Sing Because... will take place on October 19th at The Bridge Church, a wonderful musical event for all attendees.

Join in the spooky fun at the 2024 Frighten Brighton event on October 19th, featuring a chili cook-off, trunk or treat, and a costume contest for all ages.

The Illinois Boots and Saddle Club Halloween Fun Show invites everyone for a festive time on October 19th, showcasing costume classes and Halloween-themed activities.

Get ready for live music with the Soulard Blues Band on October 19th at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus for an evening of entertainment.

Join us for The Sweetest Massage workshop at C&K Banquet & Party Center on October 19th, where couples can learn effective massage techniques together.

Bring your little ones to the Happy Hour Barber Stop Trunk or Treat on October 19th for a delightful Halloween celebration filled with decorated trunks and treats.

Celebrate Greg Nasello’s 60th birthday at Kickin' it at 60! Nasello's Surprise on October 19th at Catdaddy's Tavern, a night of fun and nostalgia.

Join the Fall Festival at the Church Of The Living God on October 19th, featuring games, food, and a trunk-or-treat for families.

Join the St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus for a fun-filled night of trivia at their Intellectual Disabilities Music Trivia event on October 19th at St. Cecilia's Church.

Enjoy a classic movie under the stars at Classic Flicks for Conservation: Robot Monster on October 19th at The Nature Institute, a free event for all movie lovers.

Don't miss the chance to see Andy McKee - Acoustic Guitarist live on October 19th at the 560 Music Center, a concert showcasing his incredible talent.

Events on Oct. 20, 2024

The community is invited to enjoy a delicious meal at the Pancake Breakfast at VFW Post 1308 in Alton, happening on October 20, 2024, from 9 AM to 12 PM, where you can savor pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, and orange juice for just $10 per plate.

Join the fun at the Great Godfrey Maze at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, open on October 20, 2024, featuring a family-friendly adventure through the maze, along with a haunted maze experience for those seeking thrills.

Don't miss the live music performance by Scott & Karl at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on October 20, 2024, where you can relax and enjoy an evening of great tunes.

Experience an afternoon filled with the nostalgic sounds of the past at An afternoon of the Big Band sounds of yesteryear by The Diz Strohman Big Band at American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville on October 20, 2024, for just $8 per person or $15 per couple.

Get ready for a spooky night at the Halloween Bingo Night at the Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club in Godfrey on October 20, 2024, featuring food, drinks, a costume contest, and 20 bingo games with plenty of prizes to be won, all in support of Trinity's Way.