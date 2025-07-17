FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Fairview Heights Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police with the support of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Illinois Department of Transportation and more than 300 state, count and local law enforcement agencies for the Illinois Speed Awareness Day on July 23, 2025.

The Fairview Heights Police said motorists can expect to see increased patrols looking for speeding as well as other traffic violations.

This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed-related crashes and moving violations. IDOT said speeding is involved in 44.9 percent of all motor vehicle fatalities, 36.3 percent of all injury crashes and 31.1 percent of all roadway crashes.

“Speeding is a choice that puts everyone at risk,” Fairview Heights Police Chief Steve Johnson said. “It reduces the driver’s ability to steer safely around other vehicles, increases stopping distance, and can lead to more severe injuries if you are involved in a crash. We urge drivers to slow down and make a safe choice.”

