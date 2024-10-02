Our Daily Show LIVE From The 28th Annual Wings & Wheels Fly-In: Speed Demons

BETHALTO - The Speed Demons Car Club of Bunker Hill might keep all four wheels on the ground, but that didn’t stop them from enjoying the 28th Annual Wings & Wheels Fly-In at the St. Louis Regional Airport.

At the event on Sept. 28, 2024, members of the Speed Demons showed off their cars and enjoyed each other’s company. Mark, president and founder of Speed Demons, explained that the club has 40 members and “just keeps growing.”

“It was just a tight community,” he said. “We all had hotrods, and we wanted a place to meet together and create a little group because we all had the same interests. We just have fun together. It’s like extending your family.”

The Speed Demons Car Club is all about “cool, American-made cars,” Mark said. When they first started hosting events, they would have maybe 15 cars. Now, they regularly welcome over 200 cars to their car shows, including their show at the Wings & Wheels Fly-In.

But while the cars are the focus, the people behind the wheels are equally important. With 40 members in the club and at least a hundred family members supporting them, Mark said the club is “growing like crazy.” He has loved to see people come together over their love for classic cars and hotrods.

“You meet so many great people,” he explained. “The car community is very loyal. We’re a very loyal group, and we’ve got a lot of followers.”

During a car show, Fords compete against other Ford models, Chevys compete against other Chevys, and so on so that they have a well-rounded competition. But Mark promises it’s “all in good fun,” and people enjoy the friendly rivalries.

He encourages more people to attend car shows and talk to the owners of the cars to learn about each vehicle. He hopes to see a lot of people at the next Speed Demons Car Club event, a trunk-or-treat on Oct. 10, 2024, in Bunker Hill.

“Talk to the owners and get a little history of the car,” Mark added. “Some of them they’ve had them for 50, 60 years. It could be their first car. The history of the cars is incredible. It’s a pretty awesome thing, really.”

To learn more about the 28th Annual Wings & Wheels Fly-In, watch this video on RiverBender.com.