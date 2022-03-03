Spectrum Waives Charges For Customer Calls To Ukraine Through End Of March Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS – To help customers communicate with friends and family impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, Spectrum today announced it is waiving charges for all calls to Ukraine for Spectrum Voice® and Spectrum Mobile™ customers through the end of March 2022. Standard SMS text messages to Ukraine already are included at no extra charge with Spectrum Mobile service. Customers don’t need to do anything; the fees will be automatically waived from their monthly bill. Article continues after sponsor message About Spectrum Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending