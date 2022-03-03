Fees for calls to Ukraine will be waived.ST. LOUISTo help customers communicate with friends and family impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, Spectrum today announced it is waiving charges for all calls to Ukraine for Spectrum Voice® and Spectrum Mobile™ customers through the end of March 2022. Standard SMS text messages to Ukraine already are included at no extra charge with Spectrum Mobile service. Customers don’t need to do anything; the fees will be automatically waived from their monthly bill.

